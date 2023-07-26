LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Today:

The hot weather trend will continue on Wednesday with mostly sunny conditions across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. High temperatures once again will range from the upper 90s to the lower 100s. The wind will be out of the southwest 10 to 20 mph.



Sunrise this morning is at 6:55 AM CDT.

Tonight:

Mostly clear conditions are forecast for this evening, but a few clouds could return overnight. Low temperatures will range from the upper 60s to the middle 70s. The wind will be out of the south 10 to 15 mph.



Sunset this evening is at 8:52 PM CDT

Thursday:

A few locations will cool down some on Thursday, but it will continue to remain hot for most areas. High temperatures will range from the middle 90s to the lower 100s under a mostly sunny sky. The wind will be out of the southwest 10 to 15 mph.



Sunrise is at 6:56 AM CDT. Sunset is at 8:51 PM CDT.

Extended Forecast:

Above average high temperatures will continue as we get ready to close out July and welcome August. While hot weather will continue to mostly dominate the forecast, a few areas will cool down slightly out of the triple-digits over the extended period. Rain chances do not look promising over the next seven days.



High temperatures will range from the upper 90s to the lower 100s on Wednesday. High temperatures on Thursday and Friday will range from the middle 90s to the low 100s. Middle to upper 90s are forecast for Saturday through Monday. Tuesday’s high temperatures will range from the middle 90s to the lower 100s.



Morning lows Thursday through Saturday mornings will range from the upper 60s to the middle 70s. Middle 60s to the lower 70s are forecast for morning lows on Sunday. Monday and Tuesday’s morning lows will range from the upper 60s to the middle 70s.

Drought Update:

There were no changes in the drought situation noted across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, July 20. Most of the northern half of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains remains categorized as “drought-free.” The Lubbock, Plainview and Levelland areas have continue to remain in the “drought-free” category the last few weeks. Abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the southern half of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, July 26:

Sunrise: 6:55 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:52 PM CDT

Normal High: 94°

Normal Low: 69°

Record High: 105° (1995)

Record Low: 58° (1959)

Today: Mostly sunny, continued hot and breezy at times. Highs ranging from the upper 90s to the lower 100s. Southwest wind 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear in the evening and overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 60s to the middle 70s. South wind 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with high ranging from the middle 90s to the lower 100s. Southwest wind 10-15 mph.

