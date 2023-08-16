LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Today:

It’s back to school and back to the August heat on this Wednesday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Mostly sunny conditions are forecast and breezy at times. A stray late afternoon is possible in some areas. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s and the lower 100s. The wind will be out of the south-southwest 10 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.



Sunrise is at 7:10 AM CDT.

Tonight:

There could be an isolated thunderstorm this evening in some areas. Otherwise, a mostly clear sky is forecast for this evening and tonight. It’ll be warmer with low temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to the upper 70s. The wind will be out of the south-southwest 10 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.



Sunset this evening is at 8:33 PM CDT.

Thursday:

Even hotter weather is forecast on Thursday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. It’ll be mostly sunny and breezy at times. We can’t rule out a stray thunderstorm in some areas late in the afternoon. High temperatures will range between 100 and 105 across the South Plains and between 105 and 110 across the Rolling Plains. The wind will be out of the south-southwest 10-20 mph.

The record high for Lubbock on Thursday is 104° from 2019. We’ll be flirting with or breaking the record high.

Sunrise is at 7:11 AM CDT. Sunset is at 8:31 PM CDT.

Extended Forecast:

A stray thunderstorm is possible from late Wednesday afternoon through the evening in some areas. A isolated thunderstorm is also possible from late Thursday afternoon through the evening in some areas. Otherwise, we’ll watch Tuesday of next week as it’s possible some isolated rain chances could return. For now, we’ll keep the forecast dry that day.

We’ll turn hotter once again on Wednesday with high temperatures in the upper 90s and the lower 100s. Even hotter weather is forecast on Thursday with highs between 100 and 105 across the South Plains and 105 and 110 across the Rolling Plains. There won’t be much chance in temperatures on Friday with highs again between 100 and 105 across the South Plains and 105 and 110 across the Rolling Plains. Saturday’s high temperatures will range from the upper 90s to the lower 100s. Middle 90s to lower 100s are the forecast highs on Sunday and Monday. Tuesday’s high temperatures will be in the middle to the upper 90s.



Low temperatures Thursday through Saturday mornings will range from the upper 60s to the upper 70s. Middle 60s to middle 70s are the forecast morning lows Sunday through Tuesday.

Drought Update:

There were some noted changes in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, August 10. Abnormally dry (D0) conditions have returned for portions of the northern South Plains and the Rolling Plains were classified as “drought-free” over the last month. This includes the Lubbock metro area. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the southern half of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, August 16:

Sunrise: 7:10 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:33 PM CDT

Normal High: 93°

Normal Low: 68°

Record High: 104° (1943)

Record Low: 55° (1931)

Today: Mostly sunny breezy at times and hotter. A stray late afternoon is possible in some areas. Highs in the upper 90s and the lower 100s. South-southwest wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

Tonight: A stray thunderstorm is possible in the evening in some areas. Mostly clear with lows ranging from the upper 60s to the upper 70s. South-southwest wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy at times and even hotter. There is a very slight chance for a thunderstorm late in the afternoon in some areas. Highs between 100 and 105 across the South Plains and between 105 and 110 across the Rolling Plains. South-southwest wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

