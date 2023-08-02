LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Today:

More hot weather is on this Wednesday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions are forecast across the area today. However, there is still a very small chance for a shower or thunderstorm late this afternoon along the Texas/New Mexico state line and across the far western South Plains. High temperatures today will range from the middle 90s and the triple-digits. The wind will be out of the south 10 to 20 mph.



Sunrise this morning is at 7:00 AM CDT.

Tonight:

There is a very small chance for a shower or thunderstorm this evening along the Texas/New Mexico state line and across the far western South Plains. Otherwise, mostly clear to partly cloudy conditions are forecast this evening and tonight. Low temperatures will range from the lower to the middle 70s on the Caprock and middle to upper 70s across the Rolling Plains. The wind will be out of the south 10 to 15 mph.



Sunset this evening is at 8:47 PM CDT

Thursday:

Another hot and breezy day is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Wednesday. I’ll keep the mention for a very small chance for a shower or thunderstorm late in the afternoon along the Texas/New Mexico state line and across the far western South Plains. Otherwise, it’ll be a mostly sunny to partly cloudy day. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s to the triple-digits The wind will be out of the south 10 to 20 mph.



Sunrise is at 7:01 AM CDT. Sunset is at 8:46 PM CDT.

Extended Forecast:

There a very small chance for a shower or thunderstorm along the Texas and New Mexico state line and across the far western South Plains in the late afternoon and evening hours Wednesday through Friday. Otherwise, above-average high temperatures will continue to be the lead weather story over the extended forecast period. The one exception will be on Monday when it’ll cool down “briefly,” but hotter weather will start returning by Tuesday.



High temperatures on Wednesday will range from the middle 90s to the triple-digits. Upper 90s and triple-digits are the forecast highs for Thursday through Saturday. On Sunday, daytime highs will drop back to a range from the middle 90s to the triple-digits. Monday’s high temperatures will range from the lower to the upper 90s. Middle 90s to lower 100s are the forecast highs on Tuesday.

Morning low temperatures will range from the lower to the upper 70s daily Thursday through Sunday. It’ll be slightly cooler Monday and Tuesday mornings with lows ranging from the middle 60s to the lower 70s.

Drought Update:

There were no changes in the drought situation noted across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, July 27. Most of the northern half of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains remains categorized as “drought-free.” The Lubbock, Plainview and Levelland areas have continue to remain in the “drought-free” category for several weeks. Abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the southern half of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, August 2:

Sunrise: 7:00 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:47 PM CDT

Normal High: 94°

Normal Low: 69°

Record High: 105° (1943/2012)

Record Low: 54° (1925/1936)

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy at times and continued hot. A very slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm late in the afternoon over the far western South Plains and along the state line. Highs ranging from the middle 90s to the lower 100s. South wind 15-20 mph.

Tonight: A very slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm late in the evening over the far western South Plains and along the state line. Otherwise, mostly clear to partly cloudy with lows ranging from the lower to the upper 70s. South wind 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy at times and continued hot. A very slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm late in the afternoon over the far western South Plains and along the state line. Highs in the upper 90s and the lower 100s. South wind 10-20 mph.

