(Valid: Wednesday, August 23)

Today:

We’ll start the day mostly cloudy across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Wednesday. However, it will become mostly sunny to partly cloudy later this morning and this afternoon. There is very slight chance for a thunderstorm across the far southwestern South Plains and southeastern New Mexico this afternoon thanks to moisture from the remnants of the former of “Harold” moving across western Texas into southern New Mexico. It will be cooler today for most areas with high temperatures falling back into the lower to the middle 90s on the Caprock. It’ll be in the middle to the upper 90s off the Caprock. A few spots to the far east may still warm up to near 100. It’ll be breezy at times with a southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.



Sunrise this morning is at 7:15 AM CDT.

Tonight:

There could still be an isolated thunderstorm early this evening across the far southwestern counties. It’ll be partly cloudy this evening, but it will become mostly clear overnight. Low temperatures will range between the middle 60s and the middle 70s. The wind will be out of the southeast in the evening and then shifting to the south-southwest overnight 10 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.



Sunset this evening is at 8:24 PM CDT.

Thursday:

After some slightly cooler weather on Wednesday, temperatures will start to warm back up on Thursday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. High temperatures will range from the middle 90s to the upper 90s. There will be a few spots to the far east that will top out in the in the very 100s. Sky conditions will be mostly sunny. It’ll be breezy at times with the wind out of the south-southwest 10 to 20 mph.



Sunrise is at 7:16 AM CDT. Sunset is at 8:23 PM CDT.

Extended Forecast:

There is a very slight chance for a thunderstorm across the far southwestern counties Wednesday afternoon and early Wednesday evening. Otherwise, isolated thunderstorm chances will return Sunday afternoon and evening. A few thunderstorms are forecast from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning.

High temperatures on Wednesday will range from the lower to the upper 90s. Middle to upper 90s are forecast on Thursday. Hotter weather returns for most areas on Friday and Saturday with highs ranging from the middle 90s to the lower 100s. Daytime highs will drop back into a range from the middle to the upper 90s on Sunday. Middle 80s to lower 90s are the forecast highs on Monday and Tuesday.

Low temperatures Thursday through Sunday mornings will range from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. Middle 60s to lower 70s are the forecast morning lows on Monday. Tuesday morning’s lows will be in the middle to the upper 60s.

(Valid: Wednesday, August 23)

Drought Update:

No changes were noted in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains over the past week, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, August 17. Abnormally dry (D0) conditions are in place across portions of the northern South Plains and the Rolling Plains. This includes the Lubbock metro area. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the southern half of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, August 23:

Sunrise: 7:15 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:24 PM CDT

Normal High: 91°

Normal Low: 67°

Record High: 101° (1985)

Record Low: 54° (1923)

