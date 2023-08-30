LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Today:

Mostly sunny conditions and warmer weather is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Wednesday. Highs temperatures will range from the upper 80s to the middle 90s. The wind will be out of the east-northeast 5 to 15 mph.



Sunrise this morning is at 7:20 AM CDT.



Tonight:

Mainly clear conditions are forecast this evening and tonight across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Low temperatures will range from the lower to the middle 60s. The wind will be out of the south-southeast 5 to 15 mph.



Sunset this evening is at 8:16 PM CDT.

Thursday:

Sunny and hotter weather is forecast on Thursday for the last day of August. High temperatures will be in the middle to the upper 90s under a mainly sunny sky. The wind will be out of the south-southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.



Sunrise is at 7:20 AM CDT. Sunset is at 8:14 PM CDT.

Extended Forecast:

A hot and dry weather pattern will settle back in across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains over the extended forecast period as we end the month of August and move into early September.

High temperatures on Wednesday will range from the upper 80s to the middle 90s. Hotter weather returns on Thursday with highs in the middle to the upper 90s. The hot weather will continue Friday through Tuesday of next week with daytime highs ranging from the middle 90s to the lower 100s.

Low temperatures Thursday will be in the lower to the middle 60s. Middle 60s to upper 60s are forecast for Friday morning. Morning lows Saturday through Tuesday mornings will range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s.

Drought Update:

Drought conditions continue to increase across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, August 24. Abnormally dry (D0) to moderate stage (D1) drought conditions are now in place across most of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Severe stage (D2) drought continues continue to be reported over the far southwestern South Plains in portions of Gaines County and small sliver of Yoakum County.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, August 30:

Sunrise: 7:20 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:16 PM CDT

Normal High: 90°

Normal Low: 65°

Record High: 104° (2011)

Record Low: 44° (1915)

Today: Mostly sunny and turning warmer. Highs ranging from the upper 80s to the middle 90s. east-northeast wind 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mainly clear with lows ranging from the lower to the middle 60s. South-southeast wind 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Sunny and turning hotter. Highs in the middle and the upper 90s. South-southeast wind 10-15 mph.

