LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a Heat Advisory from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM CDT Wednesday for Borden and Scurry County. High temperatures of at least 105° or slightly hotter are forecast.

Heat Advisory

(Valid: Wednesday, August 9)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Wednesday, August 9)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Today:

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions and more hot weather is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Wednesday. There is a very slight chance for a thunderstorm late this afternoon across the Rolling Plains. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s and the triple digits. It’ll be breezy at times with a west wind 10 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.



Lubbock’s record high on Wednesday is 103° from 2011. We may tie or break the record.

Sunrise this morning is at 7:05 AM CDT.

Tonight:

There is a very slight chance for a thunderstorm early this evening across the Rolling Plains. Mostly clear to partly cloudy conditions are forecast for this evening and tonight across the area. Low temperatures will range from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. The wind will be out of the east-northeast 10 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

Sunset this evening is at 8:40 PM CDT.

Thursday:

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions are forecast on Thursday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. It will be slightly cooler in some areas, but others will remain hot. There is a very slight chance for a thunderstorm late in the afternoon in some areas. High temperatures will range from the middle 90s to the lower 100s. The wind will be southeast 10 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

Sunrise is at 7:06 AM CDT. Sunset is at 8:39 PM CDT.

Extended Forecast:

There is very slight chance for thunderstorms from late afternoon through late evening/early morning Wednesday through Saturday in some areas.

High temperatures on Wednesday will range from the upper 90s to the lower 100s. Daytime highs on Thursday will range from the middle 90s to the lower 100s. Friday’s highs will range between 100 and 105. Highs on Saturday will range from the upper 90s to the lower 100s. Middle 90s to lower 100s are the forecast highs on Sunday through Tuesday.

Thursday morning’s lows will range from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. Morning lows on Friday and Saturday will range from the lower to the upper 70s. Upper 60s to upper 70s are the forecast morning lows on Sunday. Low temperatures Monday and Tuesday will ranger from the middle 60s to the middle 70s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Wednesday, August 9)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Drought Update:

There were no changes noted in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, August 3. Roughly the northern half of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains remains categorized as “drought-free.” The Lubbock, Plainview and Levelland areas have continue to remain in the “drought-free” category for over a month. Abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the southern half of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, August 3) (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, August 9:

Sunrise: 7:05 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:40 PM CDT

Normal High: 94°

Normal Low: 69°

Record High: 103° (2011)

Record Low: 51° (1946)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy at times and continued hot. There is a very slight chance for a thunderstorm late in the afternoon across the Rolling Plains. Highs in the upper 90s and the lower 100s. West wind 10-20 mph.

Tonight: A very slight chance for a thunderstorm late in the early evening across the Rolling Plains. Mostly clear to partly cloudy with lows ranging from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. East-northeast wind 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cooler in some areas. A very slight chance for a thunderstorm in some areas later in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the middle 90s to the lower 100s. Southeast wind 10-15 mph.

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

X (Formerly Known As “Twitter”): @severewxchaser

Meta Threads: @severewxchaser