LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Wednesday, September 13)

Today & Tonight:

There is a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms this morning. However, more shower and thunderstorm chances are forecast later today across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Some storms could be strong to severe later this afternoon. Otherwise, it’ll be mostly cloudy to cloudy and slightly warmer. High temperatures will range from the upper 60s to the middle 70s. The wind will be out of the southeast 5 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 50 percent.



Sunrise this morning is at 7:29 AM CDT.



Showers and thunderstorms are forecast for this evening and tonight. Some storms could be strong to severe. Otherwise, it’ll be mostly cloudy to cloudy with low temperatures ranging from the upper50s to the middle 60s. The wind will be out of the east-southeast 5 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunset this evening is at 7:57 PM CDT.

Update: The Storm Prediction Center has the western half of South Plains along with eastern/southeastern New Mexico in a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather Wednesday PM through early Thursday AM. Some thunderstorms could produce wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail up to 1.00″ (quarter size) in diameter.

SPC Severe Weather Risk Outlook – Day 1

(Valid: Wednesday PM, September 13 – Early Thursday AM, September 14)

Thursday:

More shower and thunderstorm chances are forecast on Thursday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. The bulk of the activity will be in the morning. However, a few showers and storms will remain possible through the afternoon. It’ll be partly sunny to mostly cloudy and slightly warmer with highs ranging from the middle 70s to the middle 80s. The wind will be out of the south-southeast 10 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 50 percent.

Sunrise is at 7:30 AM CDT. Sunset is at 7:55 PM CDT.



Extended Forecast:

Below average temperatures are forecast through the weekend. Near average and slightly above temperatures return early next week. Shower and thunderstorm chances continue daily through at least Saturday. We’ll be dry on Sunday and Monday, but a thunderstorm chances will return for some areas on Tuesday.

Wednesday’s high temperatures will slightly warmer and range from the upper 60s to middle 70s forecast. It’ll be a little warmer on Thursday with highs ranging from the middle 70s to the lower 80s. Middle 70s to very low 80s are the forecast high temperatures Friday and Saturday. We’ll start warming back up on Sunday with high ranging from the upper 70s to the middle 80s. We’ll be warmer on Monday with highs in the middle 80s. Upper 80s to lower 90s are the forecast highs on Tuesday.

Low temperature will range from the upper 50s to the middle 60s Thursday and Friday morning. Middle 50s to lower 60s are the forecast morning lows Saturday through Monday mornings. Upper 50s to middle 60s are the forecast lows on Tuesday morning.

KLBK AM 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Wednesday, September 13)

Drought Update:

Drought conditions continue to increase across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, September 7.

Abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions are in place across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. The Lubbock metro area is classified in severe stage (D2) and moderate stage (D1) drought conditions as of Thursday’s update. Lubbock is well over four inches below normal on rainfall for the year.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, September 13:

Sunrise: 7:29 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:57 PM CDT

Normal High: 86°

Normal Low: 61°

Record High: 101° (1930)

Record Low: 43° (1959)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy to cloudy and slightly warmer. Slight chance for showers and thunderstorms in the morning. More scattered showers and thunderstorms later in the day. Some storms could be strong to severe later in the afternoon. High temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to the middle 70s. Southeast wind 5-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 50 percent.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe. Mostly cloudy to cloudy with low temperatures ranging from the upper 50s to the middle 60s. East-southeast wind 5-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 60 percent.

Thursday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A few showers and thunderstorms will remain possible throughout the day. Slightly warmer with highs ranging from the middle 70s to the lower 80s. South-southeast wind wind 5-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 50 percent.

