LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Wednesday, September 20)

Today:

More hot weather is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Wednesday. Sunny to mostly sunny conditions are forecast through mid-afternoon. Some clouds will start to return later in the afternoon for some areas. High temperatures will range from the upper 80s to the middle 90s. The wind will be out of the northwest 5 to 15 mph.



Sunrise this morning is at 7:34 AM CDT.

Tonight:

Clouds will be on the increase this evening and tonight. There is a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms after midnight in some areas. Low temperatures will range from the lower 60s to the lower 70s. The wind will be out of the southeast 5 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.



Sunset this evening is at 7:47 PM CDT.

Thursday:

There is a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms in the morning for some areas. There is another chance for a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening for some areas. Some storms could be strong to severe in the afternoon and evening. Otherwise, it’ll be partly sunny and slightly cooler. High temperatures will be in the middle and the upper 80s. It’ll be breezy at times with a south wind 10 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.



Sunrise is at 7:35 AM CDT. Sunset is at 7:46 PM CDT.

Update: The Storm Prediction Center has introduced a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather across all of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Thursday. The time frame would be from Thursday afternoon – early Friday morning. The primary threat is for wind gusts 60-70 mph. However, some storms may produce up to quarter size (1.00″) hail.

SPC Severe Weather Outlook – Day 2

(Valid: Thursday PM, September 21 – Early Friday AM, September 22)

Extended Forecast:

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday morning in some areas. There is another chance for showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening for some areas. Above average temperatures are forecast through the extended forecast period. However, it won’t be quite as hot by the end of the weekend and into early next week.

Wednesday’s high temperatures will range from the upper 80s to the middle 90s. It’ll be slightly cooler on Thursday with daytime highs in the middle to the upper 80s. It’ll turn hotter again on Friday with highs in the lower to the middle 90s. Upper 80s to middle 90s are the forecast highs on Saturday. Sunday’s high temperatures will range from the lower to the upper 80s. Middle 80s are the forecast highs on Monday and middle to upper 80s on Tuesday.



Thursday, Friday and Saturday morning’s low temperatures will range from the lower 60s to the lower 70s. Upper 50s to middle 60s are the forecast morning lows on Sunday. Morning lows on Monday and Tuesday morning will range from the middle 50s to the middle 60s.

KLBK AM 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Wednesday, September 20)

Drought Update:

Drought conditions continue to increase across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, September 14.

Abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions are in place across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. The Lubbock metro area remains classified in severe stage (D2) and moderate stage (D1) drought conditions as of Thursday’s update.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, September 20:

Sunrise: 7:34 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:47 PM CDT

Normal High: 84°

Normal Low: 58°

Record High: 99° (2021)

Record Low: 41° (1971/1983/1991)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Sunny to mostly sunny with high temperatures ranging from the upper 80s to the middle 90s. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight in some areas. Low temperatures ranging from the lower 60s to the lower 70s. Southeast wind 5-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.



Thursday: A chance for showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Some storms could be strong to severe in the afternoon. Otherwise partly sunny and slightly cooler. Highs ranging from the middle to the upper 80s. Breezy at times with a south wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.

