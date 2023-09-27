LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Today:

A small area of showers and thunderstorms overnight across portions of the eastern South Plains should gradually end this morning. Sunny to mostly sunny conditions are forecast through mid-afternoon. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions are forecast for later in the afternoon. There is a very slight chance for a thunderstorm or two late in the afternoon for some areas. It’ll be warmer today with highs ranging from the upper 80s to the middle 90s. The wind will be out of the south-southwest 5 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

Sunrise this morning is at 7:39 AM CDT.

Tonight:

There is a very slight chance for thunderstorms in the evening for some areas. Partly cloudy conditions are forecast this evening, but it will become mostly clear overnight. Low temperatures will range from the upper 50s to the middle 60s. The wind will be out the south-southeast 5 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

Sunset this evening at 7:37 PM CDT.

Thursday:

Sunny to mostly sunny conditions are forecast through mid-afternoon on Thursday. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions are forecast for later in the afternoon. There is a very slight chance for a thunderstorm or two late in the afternoon for some areas. Above-average high temperatures will continue with a range from the upper 80s to the middle 90s. It’ll be breezy at times with a south wind 10 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.



Sunrise is at 7:39 AM CDT. Sunset is at 7:36 PM CDT.

Extended Forecast:

We’ll keep a very slight chance for thunderstorms in the forecast for some areas in the afternoons and evenings Wednesday through Sunday. There is a slight chance for thunderstorms Monday morning and later in the afternoon and evening., There is also a slight chance for thunderstorms Tuesday morning and later in the afternoon and evening.



Daytime high temperatures Wednesday through Friday will range from the upper 80s to the middle 90s. Highs will drop back into the middle and upper 80s on Saturday. Lower to middle 80s are the forecast highs Sunday through Tuesday.



Upper 50s to middle 60s are the forecast morning lows on Thursday. Lower to upper 60s of the forecast morning lows on Friday and Saturday mornings. Upper 50s to middle 60s are the forecast for lows Sunday through Tuesday mornings.

Drought Update:

Much needed and welcomed rainfall during the week of September 11th resulted in improvements to the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, September 21. The majority of the area dropped back one drought category in the update. Abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. The Lubbock metro area dropped back to moderate stage (D1) drought and abnormally dry (D0) status as of Thursday’s update.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, September 21) (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, September 27:

Sunrise: 7:39 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:37 PM CDT

Normal High: 82°

Normal Low: 56°

Record High: 100° (1953)

Record Low: 39° (1917/1942)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Sunny to mostly sunny through mid-afternoon. Then mostly sunny to partly cloudy later in the afternoon. A very slight chance for thunderstorms late in the afternoon for some areas. Highs ranging from the upper 80s to the middle 90s. South-southwest wind wind 5-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

Tonight: A very slight chance for thunderstorms in the evening for some areas. Partly cloudy in the evening and then mostly clear overnight. Low temperatures ranging from the upper 50s to the middle 60s. South wind 5-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

Thursday: Sunny to mostly sunny through mid-afternoon. Then mostly sunny to partly cloudy later in the afternoon. A very slight chance for thunderstorms late in the afternoon for some areas. Highs in the upper 80s to the middle 90s. South wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

