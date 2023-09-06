LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Wednesday:

Slightly cooler high temperatures are forecast today across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. However, it will continue to remain hot with temperatures well above average for September 6. The normal high is 88° for today. High temperatures today will range from the middle 90s to the very low 100s. Mostly sunny conditions are forecast. I’ll mention the chance for a stray thunderstorm later this afternoon for some areas. The chance for precipitation is only 10 percent. The wind will be out of the east-southeast 5-15 mph.



Lubbock’s record high for Wednesday is 103° from 1948. Unlike the last two days, we won’t break or tie the daily record high. My forecast is for a high of 98° today in the Hub City.



Sunrise is at 7:24 AM CDT.

Tonight :

I’ll keep the mention of a stray thunderstorm early this evening for some areas. Otherwise, mostly clear conditions are forecast this evening across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Low ranging from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. The wind will be out of the south-southeast 5 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

Sunset this evening is at 8:06 PM CDT.

Thursday:

It’ll turn hotter on Thursday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains with daytime highs back between 100 and 105 area wide. It’ll be mostly sunny and breezy at times. I’ll mention the chance for a stray thunderstorm later in the afternoon for some areas. The wind will be out of the south-southwest 10 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.



Lubbock’s record high for Thursday is 99° from 2012. The record will fall as my forecast calls for a high of 103° for the Hub City.



Sunrise is at 7:25 AM CDT. Sunset is at 8:05 PM CDT

Extended Forecast:

A stray thunderstorm is possible Wednesday and Thursday afternoon and into the early for some areas. An isolated thunderstorm or two is forecast Friday and Saturday afternoon and evening for some areas. Isolated to a few thunderstorms are forecast Sunday through Tuesday, mostly in the afternoon and evening.

Wednesday’s high temperatures will range from the middle 90s to the lower 100s. Highs on Thursday will range between 100 and 105. Highs on Friday will range from the upper 90s and up to 105. Daytime highs will drop back into the middle and the upper 90s on Saturday and Sunday. Cooler weather returns on Monday with highs ranging from the middle 80s to the lower 90s. Tuesday will be even cooler with highs only in the lower to the middle 80s.



Low temperatures will range from the middle 60s to the middle 70s Thursday through Saturday mornings. Middle 60s to lower 70s are the forecast morning lows on Sunday. Monday’s morning lows will be in the middle to the upper 60s. Tuesday morning will be cooler with lower to middle 60s forecast.



Lubbock’s Record Highs Through Sunday:

Wednesday, September 6 – 103° (1948)

Thursday, September 7 – 99° (2012)

Friday, September 8 – 97° (1985)

Saturday, September 9 – 99° (1984)

Sunday, September 10 – 100° (2000)

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, September 6:

Sunrise: 7:24 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:06 PM CDT

Normal High: 88°

Normal Low: 63°

Record High: 103° (1948)

Record Low: 51° (1918)

Drought Update:

Drought conditions continue to increase across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, August 31.

Abnormally dry (D0) to moderate stage (D1) drought conditions are in place across most of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. The Lubbock area moved back into to moderate stage (D1) drought conditions as of Thursday’s update. Severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported over the far southwestern South Plains in most of Gaines County and small sliver of Yoakum County.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Today: Mostly sunny and slightly cooler. A stray thunderstorm is possible later in the afternoon for some areas. Highs ranging from the middle 90s to the very low 100s. East-southeast wind 5-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent

Tonight: A stray thunderstorm is possible in the early evening for some areas. Mostly clear with lows ranging from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. South-southeast wind 5-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy at times and turning hotter again. A stray thunderstorm is possible later in the afternoon for some areas. Highs between 100 and 105 area wide. South-southwest wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent

