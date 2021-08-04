KLBK Wednesday AM Weather Update: August 4th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!

Today: A storm or two late out west, otherwise pleasant and dry. High of 86°. Winds SE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Cool and calm. Low of 63°. Winds SE 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: A bit warmer, staying dry. High of 89. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

A beautiful morning preceding a beautiful day as we hit the middle of the week. Nearly a carbon copy of what we saw yesterday, with abundant sunshine and light winds out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph and a high of 86 this afternoon.

A few showers will be possible out to the west, especially confined to the furthest northwest counties in our viewing area. A few showers are ongoing this morning in eastern New Mexico, and they could advance to near the state line later on this morning and this afternoon. As they continue to the east, they will encounter an increasingly hostile environment with little moisture to work with, and so they should start to fizzle out before they make much progress into our area. Keeping our rain chances very low, only about 10% here in Lubbock.

Tonight will feature fair skies and light winds, with a low near 63.

Tomorrow, we will start the warming process. High pressure will begin building back toward our area, allowing temperatures to rise a bit and effectively ending any rain chances. This will be the trend in the long term, as the jet stream will pull back to the north and leave us without much variation in our day to day weather. Next week looks hot and mostly dry, with high temperatures returning to near and above average in the mid to upper 90s. Make sure you get outside and enjoy the nice weather while it lasts, because we are going to miss it by the start of next week.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Jack Maney

Facebook – Meteorologist Jack Maney

Twitter – @JackmanWx