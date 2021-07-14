KLBK Wednesday AM Weather Update: July 14th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: Windy, warm, and hazy. High of 89°. Winds S 20-25 MPH

Tonight: Cool and dry. Low of 68°. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: More clouds, some storms late in the day. Chance of rain: 30%. High of 91. Winds S 15-20 MPH.

Hazy skies will be the name of the game today. Several sources of particulates in the atmosphere such as wildfire smoke from the Western US, Saharan Dust, and our very own locally sourced West Texas dust will contribute to keeping our skies less blue than usual today. Temperatures will be a near repeat of yesterday, with a high temperature of 89 degrees and gusty south winds at 20-25 mph. High pressure will hang on for one more day and give us a lack of precipitation, but changes are on the way!

Tonight we will stay dry and cool off to a low of 68 under mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow during the day, conditions will be quite similar to today, though our humidity will be a bit higher and more clouds in the area. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop to the west and roll east through the evening hours, giving us our next rain chance. Storms should stay below severe limits, as we have a very tropical airmass overhead without a ton of strong instability or wind shear to help organize storms. However, these storms will be very efficient rainfall producers, which makes flash flooding a bit more of a threat for tomorrow.

Rain chances will persist through the weekend, particularly during the evenings and overnight hours as multiple rounds of storms develop over higher terrain to the west and roll down toward us here in Lubbock. A more organized rain chance looks possible on Monday and Tuesday as a cold front rolls toward the area, which will help to set off more widespread storms.

