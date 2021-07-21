KLBK Wednesday AM Weather Update: July 21st, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: Below average and dry with light winds. Beautiful outdoor weather! High of 86°. Winds SE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Cool and calm. Low of 65°. Winds SE 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: A bit warmer and breezier. High of 86. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

If you enjoy the great outdoors, then this forecast goes out to you. Today is looking gorgeous, especially by July standards! Storm chances are effectively zero, with a light breeze out of the southeast and a high temperature of 86 degrees this afternoon. Lots of puffy cumulus clouds in the sky today, but none of them should grow large enough to bring us any rain. Get outside and enjoy it this afternoon, because we are only going to get warmer from here on out!

Tonight, another cool night with a low near 65, still a bit below normal. That will be the case once again tomorrow, though we’ll bring in a bit more of a breeze with winds out of the south at 10 to 15 miles per hour and a high at 89.

As we go toward the weekend, an interesting large-scale pattern sets up. The big, persistent upper level high that has been scorching the western US for weeks will still be hanging out to our north and west, while a small and weak area of low pressure develops over the lower Mississippi Valley. This low will cut off from the main flow of the jet stream and start meandering west, sliding under the high pressure ridge as it passes through Texas from east to west.

Somewhat counterintuitively, this low will help keep us dry for the next couple of days as it approaches us from the east, but once it passes us, southerly winds aloft on the eastern side of the low will bring in more moisture that could spark some showers and storms in the area, though at the moment uncertainty regarding storm coverage remains high, and as such we are maintaining only a low chance of storms for this weekend.

Once the cutoff low clears the area by Monday, there is really nothing standing in the way for high pressure to take control over the central US, and next week is looking like a return to more classic hot and dry West Texas weather.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid Wednesday, July 21st, 2021

Have a wonderful Wednesday, and make sure you take advantage of the cooler temperatures while they last!

Jack Maney