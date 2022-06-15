LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!

Today: Breezy and hot. High of 99°. Winds SSW 18-23 MPH.

Tonight: Warm morning lows. Low of 74°. Winds S 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: A tiny bit cooler and less windy. High of 96°. Winds S 15-20 MPH.

Hot, dry, and windy weather continues today, with minor improvements coming to the forecast for the next few days!

Today will be a near carbon-copy of yesterday, with hot and breezy conditions. The morning will generally be windier than the afternoon, with sustained winds around 18 to 23 mph and mostly sunny skies all day long. Rain chances will be essentially zero across the region, and the hottest temperatures will be found in the Rolling Plains with some low 100s, areas on the caprock can expect temperatures in the upper 90s to near 100°.

Tonight, winds will be breezy again and temperatures will struggle to fall very far through the overnight. Lows are expected in the mid-70s.

Heading into the rest of the week, upper level high pressure will remain centered to the east, mainly affecting the deep south with a sweltering heat wave. Though we will not see the worst of it, we will still keep generally high pressure overhead through the week, and that will continue to promote above normal temperatures for the south plains. We will trend downward a little bit, with low to middle 90s expected over the weekend.

The upper high will shift toward the central plains by early next week, with our area remaining on the southwestern side of the high. This will give us southeasterly winds in the upper levels which could help to keep at least a little bit of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico in the forecast, which could potentially support some pop up storms here and there. No well organized rain chances are looking likely, but at least we will keep the worst of the heat at bay for the time being.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Jack Maney