KLBK Wednesday AM Weather Update: November 10th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!

Today: A bit windy, but still mild and comfortable this afternoon. High of 75°. Winds WNW 18-23 MPH.

Tonight: Chilly air builds in, otherwise clear and mostly calm. Low of 38°. Winds NW 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Cooler, staying clear and mostly calm. Very nice weather continues! High of 66°. Winds SE 10-15 MPH.

A little fog early today will give way to mostly clear skies by midmorning, and the rest of the afternoon will be quite pretty! A large upper level trough over the eastern half of the US will give us a weak cold front today, which will bring gusty winds out of the WNW at 18 to 23 mph. This bulk of the cold air behind this front won’t arrive until tonight, so our high temperatures will be largely unaffected and almost identical to yesterday, with 75 degrees expected in Lubbock.

Tonight, chillier and drier air will settle in, and lows will drop to the upper 30s and lower 40s, with 38 expected in Lubbock by tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow, that cooler air will still be in place, and even though winds will come back around out of the southeast throughout the day, our afternoon highs will get back closer to normal with a 66 degree high for Thursday. Skies will be mostly clear.

Despite the strong trough of low pressure over the eastern US, we will not be seeing any rain out of it on the south plains. A glancing blow from this system will place us on the western side of the low, which is the side where cold dry air rushes down and suppresses rain chances. Despite several cold fronts rolling through over the next week, we will not be seeing any rain chances from them due to a lack of moisture and lift to generate rainfall. At least this is good news for gameday on Saturday, with the Red Raiders taking on Iowa State under mostly clear skies and mild temperatures this weekend. No rainfall is expected over the next week, just lots of sunshine and comfortable days. Enjoy the nice weather, and have a wonderful Wednesday!

Jack Maney