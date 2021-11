LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!

Today: Front arrives pre-dawn, bringing windy and much cooler conditions to the South Plains! High of 60°. Winds NE 18-23 MPH.

Tonight: Cold and mostly clear, Lubbock’s first freeze is expected just before dawn! Low of 29°. Winds NE 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Cool air continues building in, knocking highs down despite lots of sunshine. High of 53°. Winds E 10-15 MPH.