KLBK Wednesday AM Weather Update: September 15th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!

Today: A few storms possible in the afternoon, otherwise cooler with more clouds. Chance of rain: 20%. High of 86°. Winds SE 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Cool, mostly clear. A few storms possible overnight especially NW. Low of 60°. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: An isolated storm or two, but otherwise mostly dry and warm. Chance of rain: 10%. High of 88. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

A round of storms moved through northern portions of our area during the overnight hours and just grazed us here in Lubbock about at sunrise, but unfortunately not much rain fell here in the Hub City. That doesn’t mean it’s curtains for our rain chances, though! The leftover boundaries and moisture from this morning’s storms could help to generate another round of shower activity this afternoon. It will also keep us a bit cooler, with a high temperature very close to average at 86 degrees. Very comfortable outdoor weather, but you may need to dodge a few storms if you’re doing things outside this afternoon. Widely scattered pulse-type storms are looking possible this afternoon, but we aren’t expecting super widespread coverage with only about a 20% chance of rain anywhere on the Caprock.

Storms shouldn’t last too long after dark, and then we should stay mostly dry and cool overnight, with temperatures falling into the low 60s and mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow, we will stay “cool” with temperatures once again in the upper 80s. A storm or two is possible tomorrow afternoon, but coverage should be less than today. Maybe a 10% chance of rain tomorrow afternoon and mostly clear skies for those who don’t win the rain lottery. A high of 88 tomorrow, so it looks like that might be the best outdoor day of the week considering the lesser storm coverage.

By Friday, our rain chances will end and our temperatures will climb as upper level high pressure reasserts its dominance over our heads. Sinking motion beneath the anticyclone will raise surface temperatures to the mid 90s, and that’s going to be the story for the Texas Tech vs FIU game on Saturday. 95 degrees and sunny skies expected for kickoff at 6:00pm! If you’re tailgating, I strongly recommend sunscreen.

All eyes right now are on the longer term forecast, however, as it looks like Fall may make its first appearance in our area by then. A very strong trough of low pressure aloft will arrive in the plains by Tuesday or Wednesday of next week, and that will bring with it the support we need to kick a much more powerful cold front through the region. Lots of details on this possible cold front remain hazy, as we are still a week out from it, but we could definitely see a lot better weather by the middle of next week. We’ll be keeping a close eye on it, so make sure to check back for updates!

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

