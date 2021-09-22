KLBK Wednesday AM Weather Update: September 22nd, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!

Today: Absolute perfection. High of 78°. Winds S 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Chilly and calm. Low of 52°. Winds VAR 0-5 MPH.

Tomorrow: A bit warmer, but still nice and sunny!. High of 84°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH.

I’d dare say that today will bring the best weather that we’ve seen in at least the last four months, maybe longer. With the post-frontal air mass firmly in place, a very cool morning will give way to a jaw-dropping afternoon. Light winds, bright sunshine, and a high of 78 will be a breath of fresh air, and you will definitely regret it if you don’t go outdoors and enjoy the day today!

Tonight, another cool night expected with lows in the low 50s and nearly calm winds. Clear skies will assist in cooling things down.

Tomorrow, we’ll raise our afternoon temperatures into the mid-80s, but still generally going to be a very pleasant day outside. A few more clouds in the sky and stronger winds out of the south at about 15 to 20 mph. The warming trend will continue slowly through the weekend, with temperatures staying in the mid to upper 80s through the weekend.

We won’t be making a quick return to hot weather all thanks to a very indirect source. A secondary trough of upper level low pressure coming onshore in the Pacific Northwest will stall out and cut off from the main jet stream flow over the next few days, centering itself in the desert Southwest for several days. This will shove a developing high pressure ridge to the west, out over the Pacific Ocean. This will keep us much closer to normal high temperatures, though dry air in place over our area will prevent rain chances from coming into our forecast at least through the early parts of next week. Enjoy this nice weather while it lasts, and have a wonderful Wednesday!

