LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low of 26°. Winds SW→NW 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny and cool. High of 44°. Winds NW→E 10-15 MPH.

Freezing temperatures will move into the South Plains tonight as a clear sky remains around the region. Winds will shift to the northwest, with sustained speeds around 8-12 MPH expected. Lows will bottom out in the upper 10s to lower 20s over the northwestern South Plains, with southeastern areas dropping into the upper 20s to low 30s.

The next three days will be cold with periods of clouds and sun. Highs will range from the mid 30s to low 50s each day. We’ll see a mostly sunny sky for Thursday and Saturday, with more clouds around the region on Friday! Winds will gust upwards of 20-25 MPH each day, variating in direction quite a bit. Winds will make it feel even colder than it actually is! Morning lows will remain very cold, bottoming out in the 10s and 20s each morning close to sunrise.

Extended Forecast:

‘Warmer’ air returns Sunday through Tuesday. Highs will go from the 30s and 40s Saturday, to the 40s and 50s from Sunday through Tuesday. By Wednesday, some areas will flirt with the 60s! Winds will mainly be out of the south during our extended forecast, occasionally gusting upwards of 30-35 MPH. Other than a few showers over eastern areas on Monday, we will remain dry across the region during this time, with morning lows remaining below freezing.

As we look towards the end of next week, it appears some major changes will creep into the South Plains. Model data has been consistently showing a strong surge of arctic air plowing through the region. This would most likely occur Wednesday into Thursday (December 20th-21st). Right now, it looks like much colder air is certain, but the question on whether or not precipitation will accompany this colder air remains unanswered. Be sure to stick with your KLBK First Warning Weather Team for the latest details on this uncertain forecast.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: December 14th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, December 14th:

Sunrise: 7:43 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:40 PM CDT

Average High: 55°

Record High: 82° (2010)

Average Low: 28°

Record Low: 8° (1919 and 1987)

Have a tremendous Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob

