LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Showers exit. Patchy dense fog. Low of 50°. Winds SE→SW 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Afternoon sunshine. High of 65°. Winds SW→NW 12-18 MPH.

Dense fog will develop across the region as rainfall comes to an end. Watch out for reduced visibility. Keep your headlights on low-beam, and be sure to reduce your speed. Be sure to leave with a little extra time for your Thursday morning commute! We will see temperatures bottom out into the low 40s to upper 50s by sunrise, with clouds beginning to clear from west to east. Winds will remain calm, shifting from the southeast to the southwest.

Clouds will continue to exit the region on Thursday, with afternoon highs warming into the upper 50s to low 70s. Coolest temperatures will remain over northwestern areas, with the warmest air remaining over southeastern zones. Winds will shift from the southwest to the northwest throughout the day, with gusts as high as 25-30 MPH possible. Thursday night into Friday morning will be chilly, with areas north of the Highway 62/82 corridor falling below freezing. The rest of us will wake up to temperatures in the mid 30s to low 40s Friday morning.

We will not be as warm on Friday, with highs falling about 3-6 degrees area-wide. We will peak with temperatures in the mid 50s to mid 60s under an increasingly cloudy sky. Winds will shift from the northwest to the south as a weak warm front lifts through the area. This will lead to a few showers across the eastern sections of the KLBK viewing area after 4 PM on Friday. Showers will linger overnight, with some areas seeing between 0.10″-0.25″ of rainfall. Lows will dip into the upper 30s to low 50s by sunrise Saturday.

Another muggy December day is in store for the South Plains on Saturday! Highs will range from the mid 50s to the mid 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Other than a few morning showers, we will remain dry throughout the day. Winds will gust upwards of 25-30 MPH out of the northwest, before shifting to the east during the afternoon hours. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be a bit cooler, as lows settle into the low 30s to mid 40s.

Extended Forecast:

Warmer than average conditions hang around for Sunday and Monday, with high in the 60s and 70s expected for most of the region! Monday night, our next strong cold front will arrive in the South Plains. Highs behind the front on Tuesday will struggle to escape the 40s, with most areas only topping out in the 40s and 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday. A few showers are expected Monday evening through Tuesday morning, but most of us should remain dry. This pattern change will likely be the start of the return of cooler than average temperatures for the South Plains.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: December 7th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, December 7th:

Sunrise: 7:39 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:39 PM CDT

Average High: 57°

Record High: 79° (2007)

Average Low: 30°

Record Low: 8° (2005)

Have a terrific Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob

