LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Breezy and dusty. Low of 32°. Winds NW 20-30 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy with cooler temps. High of 55°. Winds N 12-18 MPH.

We will remain windy across the region tonight as our wind direction shifts from the west to the northwest behind a cold front. Gusts as high as 40 MPH will remain possible. Lows will bottom out in the upper 20s to upper 30s area-wide under a mostly clear sky. Be sure to bring in any pets or plants sensitive to the colder temperatures.

Thursday will be cooler and a little less windy around the South Plains. Highs will climb into the 50s across the region, with winds out of the north around 12-18 MPH. Winds will be stronger for the first half of the day. Overnight, winds will shift back to the south under a mostly clear sky. Lows will settle in the mid 20s to upper 30s by sunrise Friday.

A sunny, warm, and breezy day is in store for the KLBK viewing area on Friday! High temperatures are forecast to peak in the upper 50s to mid 60s, with winds out of the south around 15-20 MPH. We will keep a mostly sunny sky around the area throughout the day, with clouds increasing as we head into the evening and overnight hours. Lows will drop into the low 30s to low 40s by Saturday morning.

Another day of those world famous West Texas winds is expected for Saturday! Gusts as high as 30-40 MPH are expected out of the southwest throughout the day, with high temperatures warming into the 60s and low 70s. We’ll see a partly to mostly cloudy sky across eastern New Mexico and western Texas. Clouds will hang on through the overnight hours, keeping our temperatures above average. Lows are on track to fall into the upper 30s to upper 40s by sunrise Sunday.

Extended Forecast:

Stronger winds return to the region on Sunday, with gusts as high as 45 MPH expected. Highs will remain above average, varying from the mid 60s to the upper 70s. Temperatures will slowly cool from the 70s to the 50s from Monday through Wednesday as our next cold front moves into the region. Some data suggests that we could see a few showers around the forecast area, especially off the Caprock across the Rolling Plains. Morning lows will also remain above average, ranging from the mid 30s to the mid 40s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: January 11th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, January 11th:

Sunrise: 7:52 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:58 PM CDT

Average High: 54°

Record High: 80° (2017)

Average Low: 27°

Record Low: -7° (1918)

Have a tremendous Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob

