LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Cloud or two. Calming winds. Low of 26°. Winds WNW 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Few clouds. High of 56°. Winds W→S 12-18 MPH.

As winds begin to taper off tonight, temperatures will begin to drop! Winds will remain out of the west-northwest, occasionally gusting as high as 20-25 MPH. Low temperatures will bottom out in the low 20s over northwestern areas, to the mid 30s off the Caprock across the Rolling Plains.

Cooler temperatures will remain the trend for our Thursday. Highs will range from the upper 40s over eastern New Mexico, to the low 60s off the Caprock across the Rolling Plains. We will see a mostly sunny sky throughout the day, before more clouds begin to move in later in the evening. Winds will be out of the west earlier in the day, before shifting to the south during the afternoon hours. Gusts will occasionally exceed 20-25 MPH. Thursday night into Friday morning will be cold, as lows settle in the mid 20s to upper 30s.

Warmer temperatures are expected for Friday, as highs climb into the mid 50s to upper 60s. We will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky around western Texas and eastern New Mexico, with winds out of the south around 15-20 MPH. Later in the evening into the overnight hours, a stray shower or two will be possible over the northern South Plains and Texas Panhandle as our next cold front approaches. Our cold front will pass through the forecast area overnight, shifting winds to the northwest. Lows will fall into the mid 20s to upper 30s by sunrise Saturday.

A low pressure system will track through the Texas Panhandle into Oklahoma on Saturday. On the backside of this midlatitude cyclone, we could see some moisture wrap around resulting in some isolated showers. The highest probability of seeing any precipitation will exist to the north of the Highway 62/82 corridor. High temperatures will peak in the 40s to upper 50s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky, with winds out of the northwest around 15-20 MPH. Earlier this week, one of our forecast models was hinting at the possibility of some accumulating snow across the region. The most recent trends now keep our storm system further to the north, all but melting away any hopes of snow. Granted, we could see a few flakes throughout the day Saturday into Sunday morning, but no accumulation or impacts are expected. Lows will cool into the 20s to mid 30s by sunrise Sunday.

Extended Forecast:

Highs will return to their seasonal averages for Sunday, with winds remaining breezy ahead of our next storm system. A cold front moves through Sunday into Monday, with some precipitation becoming possible on Monday. Models are in disagreement with this system as of right now (shocker), but they are suggesting that we could see a mixed bag of precipitation. Some snow will be possible for portions of the KLBK viewing area Monday into Tuesday. Right now, there are a lot of factors in play that are keeping us from having a moderate to high amount of confidence in the forecast. Make sure you stay with the KLBK First Warning Weather Team on Facebook, Twitter, and in the First Warning Weather App for details over the coming days.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: January 18th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, January 18th:

Sunrise: 7:51 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:05 PM CDT

Average High: 55°

Record High: 79° (1914)

Average Low: 27°

Record Low: -5° (1930)

Have a tremendous Thursday, South Plains!

