LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Few clouds early and cold. Low of 17°. Winds NW 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 42°. Winds NW→WSW 8-12 MPH.

Another cold night is expected around the KLBK viewing areas, especially where there is still snowpack on the ground. Areas with snow will bottom out in the 10s, with the rest of the region dropping into the 10s and 20s. We will see a few clouds early on, before transitioning to a clear sky after 2-4 AM. Winds will be out of the northwest around 5-10 MPH.

Temperatures will be below average on Thursday. Highs will range from the upper 30s to the upper 40s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the northwest early on, before shifting to the west-southwest later in the afternoon. Most of the rest of the snow should melt on Thursday, but areas who saw over 6-8″ will likely still see some on the ground by sunset. Areas with remaining snow will be coldest overnight. Thursday night into Friday morning will be cold once again, with lows dipping into the 10s to upper 20s.

50s will return to the board for Friday, with most of the region topping out in the 40s and 50s. The remaining snowpack will melt throughout the day, as a mostly sunny sky is expected. Winds will be out of the west-southwest around 15-20 MPH, with gusts as high as 30 MPH expected. Clouds will begin to increase from south to north later in the day, with a partly to mostly cloudy sky expected overnight. Low temperatures will settle into the upper 10s to low 30s by Saturday morning.

Clouds will hang around the region Saturday, with a partly to mostly cloudy sky expected region wide. Temperatures will climb into the 50s, with winds gusting upwards of 25-30 MPH out of the west-southwest. More seasonal temperatures are expected during the overnight hours, as low temperatures cool into the 20s to mid 30s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: January 25th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, January 25th:

Sunrise: 7:48 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:11 PM CDT

Average High: 56°

Record High: 79° (1952)

Average Low: 28°

Record Low: 7° (1929 & 1940)

Have a tremendous Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx