LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Cold and mostly clear. Low of 28°. Winds WNW 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 63°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

A cold night is in store for the KLBK viewing area. We will keep a mostly clear sky around the region, with winds calming around the region. Sustained speeds of 8-12 MPH out of the west-northwest are expected region wide. Low temperatures are on track to settle into the low 20s to mid 30s by sunrise on Thursday.

Thursday will be warm and breezy around the South Plains! High temperatures will climb into the mid 50s to upper 60s during the afternoon hours. We will see a mostly sunny sky around the area for most of the day. Winds will be out of the southwest around 12-18 MPH. Later in the evening, clouds will increase from west to east. We will keep a partly cloudy sky around overnight Thursday into Friday morning, with lows temperatures falling into the upper 20s to mid 40s.

A warm and windy Friday will make it feel more like April instead of January across eastern New Mexico and western Texas! Winds are forecast to gust as high as 40 MPH out of the west throughout the day. Highs will warm into the upper 60s to upper 70s, with the warmest temperatures remaining off the Caprock across the Rolling Plains. A cold front will move through during the evening and overnight hours, shifting our winds to the northwest. This will drop low temperatures into the mid 20s to low 40s by sunrise on Saturday.

Temperatures will be a little cooler on Saturday, although they will remain above their seasonal averages. Our average High/Low for this time of year in Lubbock is 54/27. Most areas will be in the middle to upper 50s and mid 60s for highs on Saturday under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the northwest around 12-18 MPH. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be cold, with lows fall below freezing across the Caprock. The Rolling Plains will bottom out in the low 30s to low 40s. Be sure to bring in any pets or plants that are sensitive to the freezing temperatures!

Extended Forecast:

Sunday through Tuesday of next week looks to remain warm, dry, and windy! Highs will continue to range from the mid 50s to the mid 70s. Winds will gust upwards of 40 MPH each day, with some blowing dust expected each day. Morning lows will remain above average, ranging from the upper 20s to mid 40s each morning. Continue to bring in pets and plants that are sensitive to freezing temperatures. With no rainfall in the forecast, drought conditions are expected to worsen around the KLBK viewing area. This, combined with the wind, will create more concern for fire weather conditions. Try to limit outdoor activities that could result in a spark if you can.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: January 4th, 2023.

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, January 4th:

Sunrise: 7:52 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:52 PM CDT

Average High: 54°

Record High: 76° (1918)

Average Low: 27°

Record Low: -9° (1947)

Have a tremendous Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob

