LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday night weather update.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Low of 26°. Winds WSW 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 54°. Winds SW→NE 15-20 MPH.

Another cold night is in store for the KLBK viewing area, as low temperatures settle in the mid 20s to mid 30s by sunrise on Thursday. Warmest temperatures will remain over southeastern areas. We will see a mostly clear sky, with winds out of the west-southwest around 8-12 MPH.

Morning lows for Thursday, November 17th, 2022.

High temperatures will be 4-8 degrees warmer across the region on Thursday! Temperatures will peak in the upper 40s to mid 50s during the late afternoon hours under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be breezy at times, occasionally gusting upwards of 25-30 MPH out of the southwest. Late Thursday night into Friday morning, a cold front will begin to enter the South Plains from the north. This will bring in a strong surge of arctic air! Winds will shift to the north behind the front, with gusts near 30 MPH expected. Lows bottom out in the low 20s to low 30s under a cloudy sky.

Daytime highs for Thursday, November 17th, 2022.

Winter takes hold of eastern New Mexico and western Texas for Friday! High temperatures are expected to occur before midnight for most locations, with temperatures only warming back into the upper 20s to mid 30s during the afternoon hours. We will see a cloudy sky remain across the forecast area, with winds out of the northeast around 12-18 MPH! This breeze will make it feel like the 10s and 20s all day long! If you’re headed out to any area high school playoff games for football, you better bundle up! Later in the evening on Friday, isolated pockets of light snow and freezing drizzle are expected to develop. This could create some slick spots on area roadways. Some areas could see light accumulations overnight into Saturday morning. Be sure to take it easy on area roadways, as some patchy black ice will be possible. Morning lows will tank into the mid 10s to upper 20s by Saturday morning.

High Temperatures for Friday, November 18th, 2022. ‘Warmest’ feel-like temperatures throughout the day on Friday, November 18th, 2022. Chance for snow from Friday evening through Saturday afternoon.

Isolated pockets of snow are expected to remain possible throughout the day on Saturday. Highs will warm into the upper 30s to mid 40s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky, with winds shifting from the northeast back to the southeast later in the day. Sustained speeds of 12-18 MPH are expected. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be another cold one, as temperatures dip into the low 20s to low 30s.

Extended Forecast:

Next week is a busy travel week across the nation. Here in the South Plains, it currently looks like the weather will cooperate! Highs return to the mid 40s to mid 50s on Sunday, before warming back into the 560s and 60s from Monday through Wednesday. We will remain dry, with morning lows dipping down close to freezing each morning. An early look at Thanksgiving Day looks to be dry and warm, with highs ranging through the 60s under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: November 16th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, November 16th:

Sunrise: 7:20 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:44 PM CDT

Average High: 64°

Record High: 88° (2021)

Average Low: 36°

Record Low: 11° (1916)

Have a tremendous Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob

