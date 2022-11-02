LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Warm and breezy. Low of 57°. Winds S 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Storm or two late. High of 76°. Winds SSW 18-22 MPH.

Winds will be a bit stronger across the South Plains tonight, keeping most of the region fog-free. However, some isolated patches of dense fog are expected, with winds gusting upwards of 25 MPH out of the south. Low temperatures will bottom out in the upper 40s to low 60s by sunrise on Thursday.

A Weather Aware Day remains in effect for Thursday, November 3rd, 2022. However, storm chances have decreased for the KLBK viewing area. Most storm activity will remain off the Caprock Thursday after sunset. Before the storms arrive, high temperatures will warm into the 70s to low 80s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Strong winds out of the south-southwest will occur throughout the day, with gusts as high as 30-40 MPH expected. After sunset, storms will begin to develop east of the Interstate 27/ Highway 87 corridor. Most activity is currently expected to remain at bay until after 10 PM. Severe storms will remain possible overnight through early Friday morning. Damaging winds appear to be the main concern, but damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will also be possible. Low temperatures will bottom out in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

High temperatures for Friday will likely occur during the early morning hours, topping out in the mid to low 60s. Temperatures will fall throughout the day as a cold front sweeps through the region. Daytime temps will only warm back into the upper 50s to lower 60s under a partly cloudy sky. A few showers will remain possible over northern areas, with strong westerly winds around 20-30 MPH. Some blowing dust is expected. Friday night into Saturday morning will be cold, with lows bottoming out in the upper 20s to upper 30s. Be sure to bring in any pets or plants sensitive to frost or freezing temperatures.

Saturday will be a seasonable fall day with highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. We will see a mostly sunny sky return to the region, with winds out of the west-southwest around 15-20 MPH. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be warmer due to strong southwesterly winds, with temperatures only falling into the low 40s to low 50s.

Extended Forecast:

Warm and windy conditions hand around for the remainder of the forecast period. Highs vary from the low 70s into the low 80s, with warmest temperatures occurring over eastern areas. Morning lows will remain in the low 40s to mid 50s. Winds will mainly be out of the south with gusts as high as 30-40 MPH possible each day.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: November 1st, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, November 2nd:

Sunrise: 8:07 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:54 PM CDT

Average High: 69°

Record High: 85° (2012)

Average Low: 41°

Record Low: 19° (1951 & 1991)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

