LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low of 30°. Winds SSE 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and windy. High of 56°. Winds SSW 15-20 MPH.

Another cold night will fall on the South Plains, with lows bottoming out in the mid 20s to mid 30s by sunrise on Thursday. Winds will be out of the south-southeast around 8-12 MPH overnight, with a mostly cloudy sky hanging around the region. These two factors will prevent us from being as cold as we were Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

Temperatures rebound into the 50s and low 60s for Thursday, as a few clouds hang around the region. Winds will be breezier, gusting upwards of 30-40 MPH out of the south-southwest at times. Sustained speeds of 15-20 MPH are expected. Breezy winds will remain overnight, only allowing us to cool into the upper 30s to upper 40s by Friday morning.

A warm and windy Friday is in store for the KLBK viewing area! Highs will peak in the mid 60s to mid 70s under a partly cloudy sky, as winds gust near 40 MPH out of the southwest. Late in the evening, into the overnight hours, our next cold front will push into the region. This will shift winds to the north overnight, as lows drop into the 30s and 40s early Saturday morning.

High temperatures for Saturday could very well occur during the early morning hours just before our cold front arrives. Temperatures will warm back into the 40s to low 50s during the afternoon hours on Saturday. Isolated to scattered showers are expected during the afternoon and evening, especially along the Highway 62/82 corridor. 0.10″-0.25″ will be possible along this region, with the rest of the KLBK viewing area seeing less than 0.10″. Be sure to bring a warm, waterproof jacket out to the Miracles Christmas Parade! The route will be along 34th street, from Avenue Q through Indiana Avenue. Parade starts at 6 PM. Saturday night through Sunday morning will be chilly and muggy, with lows slowly cooling into the mid 30s and mid 40s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: November 30th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, November 30th:

Sunrise: 7:33 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:39 PM CDT

Average High: 59°

Record High: 81° (2012)

Average Low: 31°

Record Low: 10° (1918)

Have a tremendous Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx