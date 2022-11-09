LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Some clouds with blowing dust. Low of 57°. Winds S 18-22 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy with some blowing dust. High of 70°. Winds SW→NE 15-20 MPH.

Tonight: Temperatures will remain well above their seasonal average, around 15-25 degrees above where they should be for this time of year. Warmest temperatures will remain off the Caprock across the Rolling Plains. Temperatures will be a little closer to average around the Texas-New Mexico state line. Lows will vary from the upper 60s out east, to the mid 40s out west. Winds will be exceptionally breezy, with occasional gusts out of the south approaching 30-40 MPH. We will keep a partly to mostly cloudy sky around the region.

Thursday: A series of cold fronts will pass through the KLBK viewing area on Thursday. Highs will range from the upper 50s out west, to the upper 70s out east. Winds will shift from the southwest to the northeast behind the first front by the early afternoon, with gusts as high as 40 MPH expected. Some patchy blowing dust is possible. Our second, stronger front will move in Thursday evening into the overnight hours. This will drop temperatures below freezing to the north of Highway 70, with the rest of the region bottoming out in the mid 30s to low 40s.

Friday: Our Veterans Day will be a cold and windy one this year. Here at KLBK, we are eternally grateful for the dedication of our service members and their families, and we appreciate each and everyone of the sacrifices that they all have made. Highs will likely occur before sunrise on Friday, with temperatures peaking in the mid 40s to low 50s. Throughout the day, temperatures will only warm back into the upper 30s to lower 50s. Winds will be out of the northeast around 18-22 MPH, making it feel like the 20s and 30s all day long. We will keep a partly cloudy sky around the region through the day, with a clear sky expected overnight. Our first widespread hard freeze is expected overnight Friday through Saturday morning. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 10s to lower 30s. Be sure to bring in any pets or plants sensitive to the colder temps, make sure your loved ones and neighbors have an adequate source of heat, and make sure your outdoor water lines are properly insulated. Also, TURN OFF YOUR SPRINKLERS!!!!!!!!!!

Saturday: A cold start to our weekend is expected across eastern New Mexico and western Texas! Highs will only warm into the mid 40s and mid 50s across the region under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southeast around 12-18 MPH. If you’re headed out to the Texas Tech game, be sure to bundle up! Saturday night into Sunday morning will most likely feature another widespread freeze, with lows tanking into the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Extended Forecast:

Below average temperatures will remain around the region through the entirety of our extended forecast. In fact, long range data suggests we will keep the colder air around through the Thanksgiving holiday! Highs from Sunday through Wednesday of next week will remain in the upper 30s to lower 60s, with Sunday being the only day some 60s are expected across the region. We are closely monitoring a storm system that is expected to arrive sometime on Monday. Models do not have a handle on the exact storm stack just yet. But, as of right now it looks like areas to the north of Highway 70 ***could*** see a light dusting of snow on Monday! This could lead to some slick spots on elevated roadways, and light accumulation on grassy surfaces. Be sure to stay up to date with the KLBK First Warning Weather Team on Facebook, Twitter, and in our First Warning Weather App.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: November 9th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, November 9th:

Sunrise: 7:14 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:48 PM CDT

Average High: 66°

Record High: 90° (2006)

Average Low: 39°

Record Low: 21° (1943)

Have a terrific Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx