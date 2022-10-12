LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low of 48°. Winds ESE 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 76°. Winds SE 10-15 MPH.

A calm and clear night is in store for eastern New Mexico and western Texas. A cold front that moved through the region earlier in the day will be responsible for some chilly temperatures overnight! Lows will bottom out in the upper 30s to mid 50s by sunrise on Thursday. Winds will be out of the east-southeast around 5-10 MPH.

Another nice day is expected for the region on Thursday! High temperatures will peak in the 70s to low 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the southeast around 10-15 MPH. Be sure to get outside and enjoy the day! Thursday night into Friday morning will be seasonably cool, with temperatures settling in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

As we round out the work week, temperatures are forecast to begin to increase! Highs climb into the mid 70s to mid 80s, with warmest temperatures existing off the Caprock across the Rolling Plains. Clouds will begin to increase later in the day. However; a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky expected throughout the day. Winds will be breezy out of the south-southwest at times, with gusts as high as 25-30 MPH possible. Friday night into Saturday will be a little warmer, with lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Clouds take over our West Texas sky for Saturday! A partly to mostly cloudy sky is in store for the KLBK viewing area. High temperatures will be above average, ranging from the upper 70s to upper 80s. In fact, we could even see several 90s off the Caprock and across the Rolling Plains! Winds will be breezy across the region, gusting upwards of 30-40 MPH out of the southwest. Saturday night into Sunday morning, a cold front will begin to enter the region. This will increase rain chances, with coverage increasing overnight. Behind the front, winds will shift to the northeast, with gusts as high as 40 MPH expected to continue. Lows will range anywhere from the low 40s to the mid 60s.

Extended Forecast:

Behind our front, winds will shift to the northeast with gusts over 40 MPH likely. Rain chances will increase behind the front. We have the opportunity to see on and off showers and storms from Sunday morning through Tuesday evening of next week! Some locally heavy rainfall is expected, especially over southern portions of the KLBK viewing area. Rainfall totals of 2-3″ are expected, with heaviest totals occurring over the southern South Plains. In addition to heavy rainfall, much cooler temperatures are expected. Highs will drop 30 degrees for some from Saturday into Sunday. Northern portions of the South Plains and Texas Panhandle will likely see their first freeze/frost of the season by Monday or Tuesday morning! Highs will range from the low 50s to mid 60s Sunday through Tuesday, with lows in the upper 30s to mid 50s. If you haven’t done so already, be sure to download the KLBK First Warning Weather App to track showers, storms, and cooler temperatures across the region!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: October 12th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, October 12th:

Sunrise: 7:50 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:17 PM CDT

Average High: 77°

Record High: 92° (1989)

Average Low: 50°

Record Low: 31° (2019)

Have a tremendous Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx