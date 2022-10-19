LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Clear. Low of 47°. Winds W 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High of 78°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

After a beautiful day, it looks like a clear and cool night is in store for the South Plains. Winds will be out of the west, sustained around 8-12 MPH. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 30s to lower 50s by sunrise on Thursday. Coolest temperatures will occur over northern areas, with warmest conditions remaining over our southern zones.

High temperatures will return to above average levels from Thursday through Saturday. Highs will peak anywhere from the mid 70s to low 90s across the KLBK viewing area. Warmest temperatures will occur off the Caprock each day, with the hottest day expected on Saturday! We will remain dry each day, with a beautiful blue sky expected across the region! Winds are expected to increase out of the southwest. Sustained speeds of 10-20 MPH are expected, with gusts as high as 30-40 MPH likely! Morning lows will gradually warm as we head into the weekend, bottoming out in the 40s to upper 50s.

Extended Forecast:

A warm and windy Sunday is expected across the KLBK viewing area. Highs will peak in the mid 70s to upper 80s under a partly cloudy sky. Sustained winds of 20-30 MPH are expected out of the southwest, with some areas seeing gusts over 40-45 MPH! The strong wind is a result of an increase in our pressure gradient across eastern New Mexico and western Texas ahead of our next cold front. Some patchy blowing dust will be possible throughout the day on Sunday. Strong winds stick around on the back side of our cold front. Wind direction will shift to the west-northwest on Monday, filtering in some cooler temps. Highs for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be slightly below average, topping out in the 60s to low 70s! Morning lows will return to the 30s and 40s, with some areas seeing their first freeze of the season! Make sure to stay up to date with the KLBK First Warning Weather Team on social media.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: October 19th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, October 19th:

Sunrise: 7:55 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:09 PM CDT

Average High: 75°

Record High: 92° (1940)

Average Low: 47°

Record Low: 24° (1917)

Have a terrific Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob

