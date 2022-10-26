LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Clear and breezy. Low of 46°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Nice and Sunny! High of 72°. Winds SW→NW 18-22 MPH.

A clear and breezy night is in store for the South Plains. Southerly winds upwards of 15-20 MPH will be possible under a clear sky. Low temperatures will fall into the 40s to low 50s by sunrise on our Thursday.

Thursday will be a day of change across the KLBK viewing area. We will keep the stronger winds around the region. Gusts as high as 30-40 MPH are expected around the region. Clouds will increase throughout the day, with high temperatures peaking in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Showers and storms will begin to impact our northernmost row of counties after 7 PM. Shower and storm coverage will increase through the overnight hours. Areas off the Caprock are included in a level 1 out of 5 marginal risk for severe weather. 70 MPH winds and quarter sized hail will be the main threats with any storms that develop. Rain showers will continue overnight into Friday morning, with some areas seeing some locally heavy rainfall! Lows will bottom out anywhere from the upper 30s to the low 50s.

Scattered showers will continue for Friday, especially before 5 PM. High temperatures will only warm into the upper 40s to mid 50s, with an overcast sky hanging around eastern New Mexico and western Texas. We will see some slight clearing before sunset, especially over western areas. Winds will make it feel much colder throughout the day, with feel like temperatures in the 40s area-wide. Gusts out of the north could approach 40 MPH at times. If you’re headed out to any area high school football games, make sure to bundle up and prepare to get muddy! Winds will begin to subside overnight, as low temperatures drop into the 30s and 40s. A light freeze will be possible for northwestern areas!

Saturday will be just a little warmer across the South Plains! High temperatures will climb into the mid 50s to mid 60s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will shift from the north to the southeast by the evening, with sustained speeds of 12-18 MPH expected. If you’re heading out to watch Texas Tech take on Baylor, you’ll definitely want to take a jacket! Kickoff temps are expected to be in the lower 60s to upper 50s. By the time the 4th quarter wraps up, we’ll most likely be in the lower 50s to upper 40s. Another cold night is expected across the region, with lows by Sunday morning settling in the 30s to mid 40s.

Extended Forecast:

Cooler and calmer conditions will remain around the KLBK viewing area from Sunday through Wednesday of next week. Highs will range from the mid 60s to mid 70s under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Winds will be quite variable in direction, but overall speeds of 10-20 MPH are expected each day. Morning lows will remain seasonably cool, bottoming out in the upper 30s to mid 50s. As of right now, it doesn’t look like any freezes are expected through the first half of next week. Download our First Warning Weather App to receive updates on rain chances that we’re expecting later this week.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: October 26th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, October 26th:

Sunrise: 8:01 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:01 PM CDT

Average High: 72°

Record High: 91° (2014)

Average Low: 44°

Record Low: 23° (2020)

Have a tremendous Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx