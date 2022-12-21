LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday morning weather update.

Today: Partly cloudy. High of 54°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH.

Tonight: Strong front arrives. Low of 10°. Winds N 25-30 MPH.

Tomorrow: Dangerously cold. High of ↓30° before sunrise. Daytime temperatures peaking in the mid 20s. Winds N 25-30 MPH, gusts ~40-50 MPH.

Happy Winter Solstice! Wednesday will be the last ‘reasonable’ day in our forecast period before the holidays. Highs will range through the 50s under a clearing sky, with winds out of the southwest around 15-20 MPH. Tonight, a strong arctic air mass will move into the South Plains, dropping temperatures rapidly after midnight. Lows will bottom out anywhere from the single digits over northern areas, to the mid 20s over the southern South Plains. Wind chill values as cold as -20 degrees are expected by sunrise on Thursday.

A Weather Aware Day has been issued for Thursday, December 22nd, 2022 and Friday, December 23rd, 2022. A strong arctic air mass will settle into the South Plains, providing us with upwards of 80 hours of continuous sub-freezing temperatures.

Highs on Thursday will occur before sunrise, as temperatures ‘peak’ in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Throughout the day, temperatures will fall behind the front. Daytime temps will only peak in the upper 10s to mid 20s, with strong winds gusting upwards of 40-50 MPH out of the north. Later in the day, winds will begin to subside. However, these strong winds will bring our feel like temperatures down to nearly 20-30 degrees below 0! These types of wind chill values are dangerously low, and could result in frostbite in as little as 15-20 minutes! As a result, a Wind Chill Warning has been issued for Lubbock and points north through Noon Friday! The entire KLBK viewing area is under some sort of wind chill alert through Noon Friday. Thursday night into Friday morning will be the coldest night that we’ve seen around the area since last winter. Some areas will see low temperatures below 0 across the southern Panhandle. Most of us will bottom out in the lower single digits to lower 10s. Bring in any pets or plants that are sensitive to the colder temperatures. Make sure all outdoor pipes are properly insulated and water faucets are shut off. Leave cabinet doors open inside of your home if they have water pipes in them that are also on an exterior wall of your home. Lastly, check on your people! Make sure your neighbors and loved ones have an adequate source of heat, and are able to keep warm!

Friday will be another cold one, with highs in the 10s and 20s expected across the region. Wind chill values will remain dangerously cold, ranging anywhere from -20 degrees in the morning, to the mid 10s during the afternoon hours. We could see a few snow showers around the region as well, especially north of Lubbock. These are not expected to amount to any accumulation, but it sure would help some get into the Holiday spirit! Winds will be calmer overall, with gusts out of the northeast around 20-25 MPH possible. Friday night into Saturday morning will be another cold one, with lows settling into the upper single digits to the upper 10s.

Extended Forecast:

Christmas Eve is looking cold with a few clouds around the region. Highs will range in from the mid 20s to the lower 40s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will shift back to the southwest, with sustained speeds of 12-18 MPH expected. As Santa makes his rounds across the South Plains, temperatures will be bottoming out in the mid 10s to lower 30s across the region. Christmas Day will be warmer, with highs ranging anywhere from the mid 40s to the mid 50s. As we head into next week, above average temperatures are expected to return. By Tuesday, we’ll see 60s move back into eastern New Mexico and western Texas.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: December 21st, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, December 21st:

Sunrise: 7:48 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:43 PM CDT

Average High: 54°

Record High: 78° (1981)

Average Low: 27°

Record Low: 2° (1983)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

