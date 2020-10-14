KLBK Wednesday PM Weather Update (10/14/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Record warmth returned to the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Wednesday. Lubbock set a new record high of 97° at the airport (as of 2:00 p.m.). The old record high was 93° from 2009. Highs today across the region ranged from the middle to the upper 90s.

Changes are on the way for tonight and on Thursday. A cold front will arrive overnight bringing cooler air to the region. Gusty wind and patchy blowing dust are expected overnight and on Thursday morning. Lows tonight will range from the upper 40s to the lower 50s. High temperatures on Thursday will range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s.



Extended Forecast:

Long range forecast models continue to show no precipitation chances across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains over the extended forecast period. Temperatures will remain variable, which as been the case lately, over the next seven days.

Cooler weather returns on Thursday with highs ranging from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. We’ll hold in the middle to upper 60s on Friday. Another warming trend is ahead on Saturday with high temperatures jumping back into the middle 80s. Another cool down returns on Sunday with highs dropping back into the middle and upper 70s. Models are now showing it will stay in the middle to upper 70s for highs on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will range from the upper 70s to the lower 80s next Wednesday.

Morning lows will range from the upper 40s to lower 50s on Thursday. It will be cold Friday morning, with middle to upper 30s expected. Lows will be in the climb back into the lower to middle 40s by Saturday morning, with upper 40s to lower 50s expected on on Sunday morning. Lower to middle 40s are the forecast lows for Monday and Tuesday. Upper 40s to lower 50s are expected next Wednesday morning.

KLBK Seven Day Forecast

(Valid: Wednesday, October 14)

Drought Update:

Exceptional, extreme, severe and moderate drought conditions continue across all of the South Plains. Severe and moderate drought, along with abnormally dry conditions continue across the Rolling Plains. Unfortunately, we have no rain chances in the forecast. U.S. Drought Monitor updates are released every Thursday.

South Plains & Rolling Plains Drought Update

(Last Updated: Thursday, October 8)

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, October 15:

Sunrise: 7:52 a.m.

Sunset: 7:13 p.m.

Normal High: 76°

Normal Low: 48°

Record High: 92° (1965)

Record Low: 31° (1966)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Patchy blowing dust and turning windy overnight. Otherwise mostly clear with lows ranging from the upper 40s to the lower 50s. West-southwest wind 10-15 mph in the evening, turning north-northeast overnight and increasing to 20-30 mph.

Thursday: Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Otherwise sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs ranging from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. North-northeast wind 15-25 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear and colder with lows ranging from the middle to upper 30s. East-northeast wind 10-15 mph.

Friday: Sunny and cool with highs ranging from the middle to upper 60s. East-northeast wind in the morning, become south-southeast in the afternoon 5-10 mph.

