LUBBOCK, Texas — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Wednesday, June 14)

This Evening & Tonight:

Mainly clear conditions and overall quiet weather are forecast for this evening across the South Plains an the Rolling Plains. Low temperatures tonight will range from the lower to the middle 60s. The wind be out of the northeast in the evening, but it will shift to the southeast overnight. The wind speed will be 5 to 10 mph.

Sunset this evening is at 8:59 PM CDT.

Thursday:

Mainly sunny conditions and hotter weather are on tap for Thursday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Daytime highs will range from the lower 90s to the lower 100s. The “cooler” highs will be to the northwest, while the “warmer” highs will be found to the south, east and southeast. It will be breezy at times with a southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. There could be some occasional gusts of 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.



Sunrise is at 6:37 AM CDT and sunset is at 8:59 PM CDT.



Extended Forecast:

A hotter and dry weather pattern is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains over the extended forecast period. If we’re lucky, a stray thunderstorm might develop any given afternoon or early evening given the heat. However, the precipitation chance is very low (10 percent at best).



Daytime high temperatures on Thursday and Friday will range from the lower 90s to the lower 100s. Lower to upper 90s are forecast on Saturday and middle to upper 90s on Sunday for Father’s Day. Even hotter weather is forecast for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week with daytime highs in the upper 90s and lower 100s.



Morning lows temperatures from Thursday through Sunday will range from the lower to the middle 60s. Morning lows on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Summer Solstice on Wednesday, June 21:

Summer will official arrive on the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Wednesday, June 21. The summer solstice will occur at 9:57 AM CDT. The summer solstice also marks the longest day of the year!

Summer Solstice

(Summer Arrives Wednesday, June 21, 2023)

Drought Update:

We continue to see major improvements in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains thanks the rainfall during the month of May and into early June. Abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D3) drought conditions were reported across most the area, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor. There is still an area of extreme stage (D4) drought around the Seminole area.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, June 14:

Sunrise: 6:36 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:59 PM CDT

Normal High: 92°

Normal Low: 66°

Record High: 106° (1939)

Record Low: 44° (1947)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

This Evening & Tonight: Mainly clear with lows in the lower to the middle 60s. Northeast wind in the evening, shifting southeast overnight 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mainly sunny, turning hotter and breezy at times. Highs ranging from the lower 90s to the lower 100s. Southwest wind 10-20 mph, with gusts 25-30 mph at times in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear with lows in the lower to the middle 60s. Southwest wind 10-15 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and hot. Highs ranging from the lower 90s to the lower 100s. Northwest wind 10-15 mph.



