LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until 9:00 PM CDT for Dawson, Borden and Scurry County.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for Gaines County and Lea County in New Mexico until 9:00 PM CDT.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for Garza, Hockley, Lubbock, Lynn and Terry County until 8:00 PM CDT.

Heat Advisory

(Valid: Through Wednesday Evening)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Welcome to summer (officially) here on the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. The summer solstice occurred this morning (Wednesday) at 9:57 AM CDT. The summer solstice also marks the longest day of the year!

Was it hot enough again for you today? Wednesday was the warmest day of the year so far here in Lubbock. It was our third consecutive 100°+ day of 2023 in the Hub City. The official high so far has been108° at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport. This broke the old daily record high of 107° from 1981.

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Wednesday, June 21)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

This Evening & Tonight:

There is a slight chance for thunderstorms from late afternoon through early Thursday morning across the eastern half of the area. However, the better thunderstorm chances would be off the Caprock across the Rolling Plains. Some storms could be strong to severe. Otherwise partly to mostly conditions are forecast for this evening and tonight. Low temperatures tonight will range the middle 60s to the lower 70s. The wind will be out of the east-southeast 10 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.



Sunset this evening is at 9:01 PM CDT.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Rolling Plains under an “enhanced” (level 3 out of 5) and a “slight” (level 2 out of 5) risk late Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning. The eastern half of the South Plains, including Lubbock, is under a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather. Damaging wind gusts 70-80 mph and hail up to the size of softballs (4.00″) is possible, mainly for areas off the Caprock. An isolated tornado is possible as well.

SPC Severe Weather Risk Outlook – Day 1

(Valid: Wednesday, June 21)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Thursday:

“Cooler” weather will return to the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Thursday as daytime highs will drop back mostly into the lower to the middle 90s. A few spots could still briefly climb into upper 90s to the lower 100s to the far south and southwest. There is a slight chance for thunderstorms during the late afternoon and the evening hours. Some of the storms could be strong to severe. It’ll be mostly sunny through mid-afternoon. Then it will become partly cloudy later in the afternoon and into the evening. The wind will be out of the east southeast wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.



Sunrise is at 6:38 AM CDT and sunset is at 9:01 PM CDT.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of the South Plains and a small portion of the Rolling Plains under a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather late Thursday afternoon through early Friday morning. Large hail up to golf ball size and wind gusts 60-70 mph will be possible.

SPC Severe Weather Risk Outlook – Day 2

(Valid: Thursday, June 22)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Extended Forecast:

There is a slight chance for thunderstorms late Wednesday afternoon and evening, late Thursday afternoon and evening and late Friday afternoon and evening.

It’ll turn briefly “cooler” on Thursday highs dropping back mostly in the lower to the middle 90s. a few spots to the far south and southwest will warm into the upper 90s to the lower 100s. It’ll start turning hotter again on Friday with highs ranging from the middle 90s to the lower 100s. Very hot weather returns over the weekend and lingers at least through the middle part of next week. Upper 90s to lower 100s are forecast Saturday through Monday. Lower 100s are the forecast highs on Tuesday and Wednesday.



Low temperatures Thursday, Friday and Saturday mornings will range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. Upper 60s to the middle 70s are the forecast morning lows on Sunday and Monday. Low temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will be in the lower to the middle 70s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Wednesday June 21)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Drought Update:

We continue to see major improvements in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains thanks the rainfall the area received during the month of May and in early June. According to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor, portions of the South Plains are now classified as “drought-free,” including the City of Lubbock. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) to moderate stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across other areas of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Severe stage (D3) drought conditions continue to be reported across the far southwestern South Plains around the Seminole area.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Friday, June 16) (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, June 20:

Sunrise: 6:37 AM CDT

Sunset: 9:01 PM CDT

Normal High: 92°

Normal Low: 67°

Record High: 108° (1935)

Record Low: 49° (1973)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

This Evening & Tonight: A slight chance for thunderstorms this evening across mostly the Rolling Plains. Otherwise partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the middle 60s to the lower 70s. East-southeast wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.



Thursday: Mostly sunny through mid-afternoon. Then becoming partly cloudy later in the afternoon and into the evening. There is a slight chance for thunderstorms during the late afternoon. “Cooler” with highs dropping back into the lower to the middle 90s for most areas. A few spots could still briefly warm into the upper 90s to the lower 100s to the far south and southwest. East-southeast wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.



Thursday Night: A slight chance for a thunderstorm during the evening hours. Otherwise partly to mostly cloudy with lows ranging from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. Southeast wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

Friday: Mostly sunny through mid-afternoon. Then becoming partly cloudy later in the afternoon. There is a slight chance for a thunderstorm late in the afternoon and during the evening. Turning hotter again with highs ranging from the middle 90s to the lower 100s. Southeast wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

Twitter: @severewxchaser