A Heat Advisory remains in effect for Briscoe, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hall, Hockley, Kent, King, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Terry and Yoakum County in Texas until 9:00 PM CDT Wednesday.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for Borden, Dawson, Gaines and Scurry County in Texas and Lea County in New Mexico until 9:00 PM CDT/8:00 PM MDT Wednesday.

This Evening & Tonight:

Quiet weather is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains for this evening and tonight. It’ll be mainly clear, breezy and warm. Low temperatures tonight will range from the lower to the middle 70s. The wind will be out of the south wind 15 to 25 mph.

Sunset this evening is at 9:02 PM CDT.

Thursday:

Thursday will be mostly sunny across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Daytime high temperatures will be a little cooler in some locations but still hot in others. Highs will range from the upper 90s to the lower 100s. The wind will be south 15 to 25 mph.



Sunrise is at 6:40 AM CDT and sunset is at 9:02 PM CDT.

Extended Forecast:

The triple-digit heat will start to break on Thursday across the area. We’ll start a cool down on Friday, with near-average temperatures for early July through the weekend and into the first half of next week. Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will return Friday through Sunday. Isolated thunderstorm chances are forecast on Monday. There could be a stray storm on July 4th (Tuesday), but the majority of the area will stay dry. Isolated thunderstorm chances return on Wednesday.



Thursday’s high temperatures will range from the middle 90s to the lower 100s. Highs on Friday will range from the lower to the middle 90s. Daytime highs on Saturday and Sunday will range from the middle 80s to the lower 90s. Upper 80s to the middle 90s are forecast for Monday and lower to middle 90s for Tuesday and Wednesday.



Low temperatures will range from the lower to the middle 70s Thursday and Friday mornings. Morning lows on Saturday through Wednesday will range from the middle 60s to the very low 70s.

Drought Update:

We continue to see improvements in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains thanks the rainfall the area received during the month of May and in early June. According to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor, portions of the South Plains remain classified as “drought-free,” including the City of Lubbock. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) to moderate stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across other areas of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Severe stage (D3) drought conditions continue to be reported across the far southwestern South Plains around the Seminole area.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, June 28:

Sunrise: 6:39 AM CDT

Sunset: 9:02 PM CDT

Normal High: 93°

Normal Low: 68°

Record High: 108° (1928/1980)

Record Low: 56° (1946)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

This Evening & Tonight: Mainly clear, breezy and warm. Lows in the lower to the middle 70s with a south wind 15-25 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Slightly cooler in some areas but still hot for others. Highs ranging from the upper 90s and the lower 100s. South wind 15-25 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear and breezy with lows ranging from the upper 60s to the lower 70s. South wind 15-25 mph in the evening, then dropping to 10-20 mph overnight.

Friday: Mostly sunny through midday. Becoming partly cloudy later in the afternoon and into the evening. A chance for thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler and breez at times with highs in the lower to the middle 90s. South wind 10-20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.

