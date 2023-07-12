LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

The National Weather Service in Midland continues Heat Advisory until 9:00 PM CDT/8:00 PM MDT Thursday for Borden, Dawson, Gaines and Scurry County in Texas and Lea County in New Mexico. High temperatures up to and in excess of 105 degrees are expected.

The National Weather Service in Lubbock continues a Heat Advisory until 9:00 PM CDT Wednesday for Cochran, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Garza, Hall, Hockley, Kent, King, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Terry and Yoakum County. Temperatures will be near or in excess of 105 degrees across the South Plains and Rolling Plains. Heat indices will be near or in excess of 110 degrees in the Rolling Plains.

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque continues a Heat Advisory until 8:00 PM MDT Wednesday for Curry and Roosevelt County in New Mexico. High temperatures will be between 100 and 105 degrees.

Heat Advisory

(Valid: Wednesday, July 12 & Thursday, July 13)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Wednesday, July 12)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Was it hot enough for you out there today? Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport topped out at 108° for a high temperature so far on this Wednesday, July 12. This broke the old daily record high of 107° from 2016.

This Evening & Tonight:

There is a slight chance for a thunderstorm this evening. Otherwise, mostly clear to partly cloudy conditions are forecast and it’ll be breezy at times. Lows temperatures will be in the lower to the upper 70s. The wind will be southerly wind 15 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.



Sunset this evening is at 8:59 PM CDT.

Thursday:

Hot weather will continue on Thursday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains High temperatures will range from the upper 90s to the lower 100s. It’ll be mostly sunny through early afternoon. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions are forecast later in the afternoon and into the evening. There is a very slight chance for a thunderstorm late in the afternoon and in the evening. The wind will be out of the south 10 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

Sunrise is at 6:47 AM CDT. Sunset is at 8:59 PM CDT.

The Storm Prediction Center has introduced a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains from late Thursday afternoon through early Friday morning. The severe weather threats are 60-70 mph wind gusts and up to quarter size (1.00″) hail.

SPC Severe Weather Risk Outlook – Day 2

(Valid: Thursday PM, July 13 – Early Friday AM, July 14)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Extended Forecast:

There is a slight chance for thunderstorms daily from late afternoon through late evening Wednesday through Saturday. There is a slight chance for thunderstorms early Sunday morning.



There is very slight chance for a thunderstorm or two in the late afternoon and into the evening daily Wednesday through Sunday. Hot weather will continue through Friday. It’ll cool down this weekend briefly before hotter weather returns into early next week.

Daytime highs will range from the middle 90s to the lower 100s on Thursday and Friday. It’ll cool down over the weekend with highs in the lower to the middle 90s on Saturday and upper 80s to the middle 90s on Sunday. It’ll start to turn hotter during the first half of next week with daytime highs back in the upper 90s to the lower 100s.

Low temperatures Thursday morning will range from the lower to the upper 70s. Upper 60s to the upper 70s are forecast for morning lows on Friday and Saturday. Morning lows on Sunday and Monday will range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. Low temperatures will be in the lower to the middle 70s Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Tuesday, July 11)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Drought Update:

There were no changes in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, July 6. Portions of the South Plains remain classified as “drought-free,” including the Lubbock, Plainview and Levelland areas. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across other areas of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Moderate stage (D1) drought conditions continue to be reported across the far southern South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the far southwestern South Plains around the Seminole area.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, July 6) (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, July 12:

Sunrise: 6:46 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:59 PM CDT

Normal High: 93°

Normal Low: 69°

Record High: 107° (2016)

Record Low: 57° (1999)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

This Evening & Tonight: A slight chance for thunderstorms in the evening. Otherwise, partly cloudy and warm with low temperatures ranging from the lower to the upper 70s. Southwest wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10-20 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny through early afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy later in the afternoon with a slight chance for thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the middle 90s to the lower 100s. Southwest wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.



Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for thunderstorms in the evening and overnight. Low temperatures will range from upper 60s to the middle 70s. South wind 10-50. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.



Friday: Mostly sunny through early afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy later in the afternoon with a slight chance for thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the middle 90s to the lower 100s. South wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

Twitter: @severewxchaser

Meta Threads: @severewxchaser