LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

The National Weather Service in Lubbock continues a Heat Advisory until 9:00 PM CDT Wednesday for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Hall, Hockley, Kent, King, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Parmer, Swisher, Terry, Yoakum County in Texas. High temperatures 105° to 110° are forecast.

The National Weather Service in Midland continues Heat Advisory until 9:00 PM CDT/8:00 PM MDT Wednesday for Borden, Dawson, Gaines and Scurry County in Texas and Lea County in New Mexico. High temperatures up 110° are forecast.

Heat Advisory

(Valid: Through Wednesday Evening, July 19)

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Wednesday, July 19)

This Evening & Tonight:

After a sunny to mostly sunny day and early evening, clouds will be on the increase later this evening and tonight with partly to mostly cloudy conditions forecast. Low temperatures will be in the lower to the middle 70s. The wind will be out of the south 5 to 15 mph.



Sunset this evening is at 8:56 PM CDT.



Thursday:

Partly sunny conditions will start the day on Thursday, but it’ll become mostly sunny by midday and into the afternoon. Daytime high temperatures will drop back some with some areas cooler but others still hot. High temperatures will range from the middle 90s to the very low 100s. The wind will be out of the south 5 to 15 mph.



Sunrise is at 6:51 AM CDT. Sunset is at 8:56 PM CDT.

Extended Forecast:

Daytime high temperatures will start to drop back some on Thursday. Cooler weather is forecast on Friday and Saturday. We’ll start to warm back up on Sunday. Hotter weather returns for Monday through Wednesday. There is a slight chance for evening and overnight showers and thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday.



High temperatures on Thursday will range from the middle 90s to lower 100s are forecast on Thursday. Daytime highs Friday drop back to a range from the upper 80s to the middle 90s. It’ll be even cooler on Saturday with high temperatures ranging from the middle 80s to the lower 90s. Middle to upper 90s will return on Sunday. Monday through Wednesday’s high temperatures will range from the upper 90s to the lower 100s.



Lower to middle 70s are the forecast morning lows on Thursday morning. Friday morning’s low temperatures will range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. Morning lows will range from the middle to the upper 60s on Saturday and Sunday. Low temperatures Monday morning will be in the middle 60s to the lower 70s. Lower to middle 70s are the forecast morning lows on Tuesday and Wednesday.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Wednesday, July 19)

Drought Update:

There were some chances in the across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, July 13. Most of the northern half of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains is now categorized as “drought-free.” The Lubbock, Plainview and Levelland areas have continue to remain in the “drought-free” category the last few weeks. Abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the southern half of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, July 19:

Sunrise: 6:50 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:56 PM CDT

Normal High: 94°

Normal Low: 69°

Record High: 108° (1936)

Record Low: 55° (1947)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

This Evening & Tonight: Becoming partly to mostly cloudy later in the evening and overnight. Low temperatures in the lower to the middle 70s. South wind 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny by midday and into the afternoon. Not quite as hot with high temperatures dropping back into a range from the middle 90s to lower 100s. South wind 5-15 mph.

Thursday Night: Becoming partly to mostly cloudy later in the evening and overnight. Low temperatures ranging from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. South wind 10-15 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny by midday and into the afternoon. Cooler with high temperatures ranging from the upper 80s to the middle 90s. East wind 5-15 mph.



