LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Wednesday, July 5)

This Evening & Tonight:

Mostly clear to partly cloudy conditions are forecast for this evening and tonight across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. There is a very slight chance for thunderstorms late this evening through early Thursday morning across the far northern counties. Low temperatures tonight will be in the middle 60s to the middle 70s. The wind will be out of the southeast 10 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation late in the evening is 20 percent.



Sunset this evening is at 9:01 PM CDT.

The Storm Prediction Center has portions of the far northern South Plains and the Rolling Plains outlined in a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather late Wednesday evening through early Thursday morning. The better chance for thunderstorms should stay to our north over the Texas Panhandle. However, a storm or two could impact the outlined areas and be marginally severe. Damaging wind gusts 60-70 mph and hail up to quarter size (1.00″) would be possible.

SPC Severe Weather Risk Outlook – Day 1

(Valid: Wednesday PM, July 5 – Early Thursday AM, July 6)

Thursday:

Mostly sunny conditions are forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Thursday. Daytime high temperatures will be slightly cooler across the area. It’ll be mostly clear to partly cloudy in the evening and overnight. There is a very small chance for an evening thunderstorm, mainly over the far northwestern and northern counties. High temperatures will range from the upper 80s to the middle 90s. Low temperatures Thursday night will range from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. The wind will be out of the southeast 10 to 15 mph during the day and out of the south 10-20 mph in the evening and during the night. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

Sunrise is at 6:43 PM CDT and sunset is at 9:01 PM CDT.

The Storm Prediction Center has the northwestern and portions of the South Plains and the far northern Rolling Plains outlined in a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather Thursday evening through early Friday morning. The better chance for thunderstorms should stay to our northwest over in northeastern/eastern New Mexico to the north over the Texas Panhandle. However, a storm or two could impact the outlined areas and be marginally severe. Damaging wind gusts 60-70 mph and hail up to quarter size (1.00″) would be possible.

SPC Severe Weather Risk Outlook – Day 2

(Valid: Thursday PM, July 6 – Early Friday AM, July 7)

Extended Forecast:

There is a slight chance for thunderstorms late Wednesday evening through early Thursday morning across the far northern portions of the South and Rolling Plains. Otherwise, there is a very small daily late afternoon and evening thunderstorm chance Thursday through Monday.



High temperatures on Thursday will drop back to a range from the upper 80s to the middle 90s. Friday and Saturday’s highs will be in the middle to the upper 90s. High temperatures on Sunday and Monday will range from the middle 90s to the lower 100s. Upper 90s to lower 100s are forecast on Tuesday. Everyone should be in the triple-digits for highs by Wednesday.

Morning low temperatures over the extended forecast period will range from the middle 60s to the middle 70s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Wednesday, July 5)

Drought Update:

There wasn’t much change in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, June 29. Portions of the South Plains remain classified as “drought-free,” including the Lubbock, Plainview and Levelland areas. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across other areas of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the far southwestern South Plains around the Seminole area. However, there was a slightly improvement in this area compared to last week.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, July 5:

Sunrise: 6:42 AM CDT

Sunset: 9:01 PM CDT

Normal High: 93°

Normal Low: 68°

Record High: 104° (1971)

Record Low: 49° (1915)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

This Evening & Tonight: A slight chance for thunderstorms late in the evening and overnight across the far northern South and Rolling Plains. Otherwise mostly clear to partly cloudy with lows ranging from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. Southeast wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and slightly cooler. High temperatures will range from the upper 80s to the middle 90s. Southeast wind 10-15 mph.

Thursday Night: A very slight chance for thunderstorms in the evening across the far northwestern and northern South Plains and the northern Rolling Plains. Otherwise mostly clear to partly cloudy with lows ranging from the upper 60s to the middle 70s. Southeast wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.



Friday: Mostly sunny through mid-afternoon. Then becoming partly cloudy later in the afternoon and into the evening. A very slight chance for thunderstorms in the evening and into very early Saturday morning across the far northern South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Turning warmer with highs in the middle to the upper 90s. Lows in the middle 60s to the middle 70s. South wind 15-20 mph during the day. South wind 15-20 mph in the evening and overnight. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

