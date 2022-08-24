LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 64°. Winds SE→NW 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 84°. Winds NE→SE 8-12 MPH.

We will see fewer clouds around the South Plains tonight as low temperatures bottom out in the upper 50s to upper 60s. We will keep a partly cloudy sky around the region, as winds slowly shift to the northwest from the southeast. Sustained speeds around 5-10 MPH are expected.

A drier and warmer forecast returns to the South Plains for our Thursday through Saturday time frame! Although a few afternoon showers or storms will be possible each day, we are not expecting any heavy rainfall over the next several days. High temperatures will return to the mid 80s to lower 90s across the forecast area, as lows remain in the 60s to low 70s. Winds will be out of the south-southeast for the most part, with sustained speeds anywhere from 10-20 MPH. Each day will feature a partly cloudy sky across the region, with fewer clouds expected overnight.

Extended Forecast:

As we head into the second half of our weekend, we will keep our eye on an approaching cold front. Models are in disagreement right now as to just how far south this front will move. Some data suggests the front could stall out in the Panhandle, keeping most of the South Plains rain free with warmer temperatures. Highs will vary from the low 80s to mid 90s, with the coolest days arriving by the middle of next week. Winds will vary quite a bit in direction, but speed should remain consistent around 10-20 MPH. Clouds will begin to increase on Tuesday, transitioning from a partly cloudy sky to a mostly cloudy sky by Tuesday. Be sure to stay with the KLBK First Warning Weather Team for updates over the next several days!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: August 24th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, August 24th:

Sunrise: 7:16 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:23 PM CDT

Average High: 91°

Record High: 101° (1936 & 1973)

Average Low: 66°

Record Low: 51° (1916)

Have a terrific Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob

