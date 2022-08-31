LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Showers fade. Low of 65°. Winds light and variable in direction.

Tomorrow: Storm or two. Partly to mostly cloudy. High of 82°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

Rainfall will continue to come to an end overnight tonight as temperatures bottom out in the 60s to low 70s. We’ll keep a mostly cloudy sky around the region with some patchy fog expected. This will create visibility issues for the Thursday morning commute. Winds will remain calm and variable in direction overnight.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible, although not likely for Thursday and Friday. Highs will range through the 80s each day under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the south-southwest around 10-15 MPH. Morning lows will remain in the 60s to low 70s.

A weak cold front will arrive in the South Plains on Saturday. This will bring a few afternoon and evening showers back into the region. Highs on Saturday will warm into the 80s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will shift from the southwest ahead of the front, to the northeast behind the front. Gusts around 20-25 MPH will be possible. Texas Tech takes on Murray State this Saturday, with a kickoff time of 7 PM in The Jones! Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s under a partly cloudy sky. A few showers and storms will remain possible, with winds out of the northeast around 10-15 MPH. Saturday night into Sunday will be mild, with temperatures settling in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

Extended Forecast:

As we head into next week, and our Labor Day holiday, weather conditions will continue to calm across eastern New Mexico and western Texas! Highs will remain in the upper 70s to upper 80s Sunday through Wednesday, with only a stray shower or two possible Sunday and Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to remain dry. Morning lows could dip into the 50s several days next week! Winds will mainly be out of the south-southeast around 10-20 MPH each day.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: August 31st, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, August 31st:

Sunrise: 7:21 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:14 PM CDT

Average High: 89°

Record High: 100° (1930 & 2014)

Average Low: 65°

Record Low: 43° (1915)

