Tonight: Low of 35°. Winds WSW 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: High of 63°. Winds W 15-25 MPH.

Happy Wednesday! It was another warm and windy across the South Plains. Temperatures were still 10 degrees above average with highs in the mid to high 60s under mostly sunny skies. Tonight we will see clear skies and slightly cooler overnight lows in the 30s. Thursday will be more of the same with temperatures back in the mid 60s.