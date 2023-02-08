LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 32°. Winds NW 15-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. P.M. wintry mix north. High of 48°. Winds N 20-25 MPH.

A clear and cold night is in store for eastern New Mexico and western Texas. Lows will vary from the mid 20s over northwestern areas, to the upper 30s and low 40s off the Caprock across the Rolling Plains. We’ll keep a clear sky around the region, with winds out of the northwest around 15-20 MPH.

Thursday is expected to be colder around the KLBK viewing area as our next storm system moves into the region. Highs will range from the upper 30s over northwestern areas to the mid 50s over southeastern zones. Winds will be out of the north around 20-25 MPH, with gusts as high as 40 MPH likely. During the late afternoon hours, a light wintry mix will develop north of Highway 70. This will move south through the afternoon and evening hours, bringing a light wintry mix of rain, sleet, and snow to areas along and north of the Highway 62/82 corridor. Minor accumulations less than 1″ will be possible on rooftops, atop vehicles, and on grassy surfaces. We are not anticipating any impacts to roadways at this time. Thursday night into Friday morning will be much colder, with lows in the 20s to low 30s expected region-wide.

Friday will remain cold around the South Plains, with highs only warming into the 40s and 50s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds are forecast to be out of the north early in the day, before shifting to the south during the afternoon. Gusts as high as 30 MPH are likely. Friday night into Saturday morning will remain chilly, as temperatures bottom out in the upper 10s to low 30s.

Warmer air returns to the region Saturday, as highs climb into the 50s and 60s! Clouds will return later in the day, so we’re calling for a partly cloudy sky around the area. Winds will be out of the south around 15-20 MPH. Stronger winds combined with drier air has resulted in an increased concern for fire weather conditions over northern regions on Saturday. Outdoor burning, in addition to outdoor activities that could result in a spark, should be postponed. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be a bit milder, with lows in the upper 20s to lower 40s.

Extended Forecast:

Sunday will be warmer around the region with more clouds. Later in the evening on Sunday, showers will begin to increase from southwest to northeast. More widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected for Monday into Tuesday morning. Although no severe weather is likely at this point, some much needed rainfall is looking likely! Eastern areas have the highest potential of seeing heavy rainfall, with some areas looking at possibly upwards of 1″! By Tuesday evening, we will dry out and warm back into the 50s and 60s. We’ll be near 70 for Wednesday as winds become stronger ahead of our next storm system, which should arrive Wednesday night into Thursday morning. You can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/, and in the First Warning Weather App.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: February 8th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, February 8th:

Sunrise: 7:38 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:25 PM CDT

Average High: 58°

Record High: 83° (1951)

Average Low: 29°

Record Low: -17° (1933)

Have a terrific Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob

