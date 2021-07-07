KLBK Wednesday PM Weather Update: July 7th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 66°. Winds Variable <10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 91°. Winds NW/SE 10-20 MPH.

Another day, another round of land-spout tornadoes across the South Plains! We have probably seen more of these weak tornadoes over the past few weeks than we have in any other year across the South Plains! Our tropical air mass that has been with us since the end of June has provided our atmosphere with the right conditions to see these develop across the region. Here are some pictures of today’s land spouts that occurred in Hockley county!

Overnight tonight, showers and storms will come to an end across the region as low temperatures fall into the lower 60s to middle 70s. We will see a mostly clear sky. A few passing clouds are expected, and some areas may see some patchy fog. Winds will be light and variable, occasionally gusting upwards of 10 MPH.

Thursday will be drier and warmer than we have been in days past! Highs will range from the middle 80s to the middle 90s under a mostly sunny sky! Winds will shift from the northwest during the morning to the southeast during the afternoon and evening hours. Gusts could occasionally reach 20-25 MPH. A passing cloud or two cannot be completely ruled out, and may even send down a few drops of rain! Overall, I expect all of the KLBK viewing area to remain dry. Thursday night into Friday morning will remain mild as temps bottom out in the middle 60s to middle 70s under a mostly clear sky. Winds will be out of the south around 10-15 MPH.

Temperatures will continue to rise through the 90s on Friday! It will be another virtually rain-free day across the region, with a partly to mostly sunny sky dominating western Texas and eastern New Mexico! Winds will be out of the southwest in the morning, shifting to the southeast in the evening. Gusts will occasionally approach 25 MPH. Friday night into Saturday morning will be a typical July night across the region, with temperatures bottoming out in the middle 60s to middle 70s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will shift back to the southwest around 12-18 MPH.

Saturday is expected to be the warmest day out of the next seven, with highs ranging through the 90s. A cold front is expected to arrive during the late evening and overnight hours. Ahead of the cold front, our atmosphere is expected to compress the air, thus resulting in warmer temperatures! Winds out of the south-southwest around 20-30 MPH will help to bring in some warmer air, too. Around sunset, clouds will increase as our cold front approaches. Isolated showers and storms will be possible overnight as winds shift from south to north. Gusts as high as 30 MPH will be possible. Lows will range from the lower 60s to the middle 70s.

Extended Forecast:

Temperatures will cool off for Sunday, with highs ranging through the 80s. Showers and storms will be possible throughout the day. Some storms could produce tropical funnels or wind gusts near 60 MPH. Overall, no widespread severe weather is expected. Temperatures will gradually warm back into the 90s next week as rain chances begin to taper off. Morning lows will continue to range through the 60s and 70s. Winds will shift back to the south next week, with gusts near 35 MPH at times!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: July 7th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, July 7th:

Sunrise: 6:44 AM CDT

Sunset: 9:01 PM CDT

Normal High: 93°

Normal Low: 69°

Record High: 106° (2009)

Record Low: 51° (1952)

Have a tremendous Thursday South Plains!

-Jacob.

