LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Scattered showers, especially west. Low of 57°. Winds NNE 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers and storms. High of 77°. Winds ENE 10-15 MPH.

Scattered showers and storms have brought locally heavy rainfall to portions of the South Plains throughout the day on Wednesday. As of 5 PM, our big winner for the day is Dora, NM, receiving over 2 inches of rainfall! Isolated to scattered showers and storms will remain possible overnight tonight into our Thursday morning, with the best chance for rain existing over eastern New Mexico and extreme western Texas. Low temperatures will settle in the low 50s to low 60s by sunrise on Thursday.

Isolated showers and storms are expected once again on Thursday, but they will likely not be as widespread as what we’ve seen for our Wednesday! Temperatures peak anywhere from the mid 60s to mid 80s by Thursday afternoon, with showers and storms providing a mostly cloudy sky across the region. Western areas will have the highest probability of rainfall. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.50″-0.75″ will be possible with the heaviest downpours. Sustained east-northeasterly winds of 10-15 MPH are expected throughout the day.Thursday night into Friday morning will feature a few showers, as temperatures tumble into the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Friday will feature even fewer showers and storms, with a few more breaks in the clouds. Highs will warm into the 70s to mid 80s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will remain out of the east-northeast around 10-15 MPH. Isolated rain chances look best over northern areas. It wouldn’t hurt to take a rain jacket or an umbrella with you if you plan on heading out to any area high school football games. A cold front will pass through the region late in the day, ushering in some cooler air overnight. Lows will drop into the mid 40s to upper 50s around sunrise on Saturday.

Saturday will be cooler across the region as a cold front clears the region. High temperatures will only warm into the mid 60s to mid 70s for all of the KLBK viewing area. We will keep a partly to mostly cloudy sky around the region, with winds out of the east around 12-18 MPH. Isolated showers will continue to hang around the region, with northern areas having the best opportunity for some additional rainfall. Rain chances hold on overnight into Sunday morning, with lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

Extended Forecast:

Showers and storms are expected to become more widespread for Sunday and Monday. Locally heavy rainfall could lead to some flooding issues. Remember to turn around, don’t drown! You should never drive through a flooded roadway! By Tuesday and Wednesday, rain chances will become more isolated. Highs each day next week will range from the mid 60s to the mid 80s, with a cloudy sky becoming more sunny by Tuesday and Wednesday. Morning lows will be mild, varying from the upper 40s to the mid 60s each morning. If you haven’t done so already, be sure to download the KLBK First Warning Weather App to track showers and storms across the region!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: October 5th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, October 5th:

Sunrise: 7:45 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:26 PM CDT

Average High: 79°

Record High: 97° (1934)

Average Low: 53°

Record Low: 33° (1932)

Have a tremendous Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob

