LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower or storm. Low of 63°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Storm or two. High of 86°. Winds S 12-18 MPH.

Isolated to scattered showers and storms will continue across the South Plains this evening into the overnight hours. Some areas could see some locally heavy rainfall totals ranging from 0.50″-0.75″. We are also under a level 1 out of 5 marginal risk for severe storms. The main concern with storms will be strong wind gusts around 60 MPH. We will keep a partly to mostly cloudy sky around the region, with winds out of the south around 10-15 MPH. By Thursday morning, lows will settle in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

Isolated showers and storms will remain possible on Thursday. Coverage will be much less than what we saw on Wednesday. Highs will warm into the 80s to low 90s by the afternoon and evening hours. We will keep a partly cloudy sky around the region. Northern portions of the South Plains could see a strong storm or two, with wind gusts near 60 MPH being the concern. Throughout the day, sustained winds will be out of the south around 12-18 MPH. Thursday night into Friday morning will be mild and calm, with lows in the 60s to low 70s expected.

As we round out the work week and head into the weekend, above average temperatures will hang on across the region. Highs will peak in the mid 80s and mid 90s for both Friday and Saturday. Morning lows will remain in the 60s to low 70s. Winds each day will be a bit breezy at times, with gusts as high as 30 MPH possible during the afternoon and evening hours. We will remain dry on both days, with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky expected around the region.

Extended Forecast:

Above average temperatures remain in the forecast as we head into next week. Highs will remain in the upper 80s lower 90s under a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the south each day, with sustained speeds around 10-20 MPH. We will remain dry across the region, with lows settling in the 60s to low 70s each morning.

Models are struggling on the exact placement of a ridge of high pressure next week. Today’s data suggests it will be a little further west than what was suggested yesterday. If this were to verify, we will keep above average temperatures across the region. Should the high shift further east, we will likely see a strong cold front move into the region, with rain chances returning! Your KLBK First Warning Weather Team will be sure to keep you updated on Facebook, Twitter, and right here on everythinglubbock.com.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: September 14th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, September 14th:

Sunrise: 7:30 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:55 PM CDT

Average High: 85°

Record High: 100° (1965)

Average Low: 61°

Record Low: 42° (1945)

