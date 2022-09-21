LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 65°. Winds SE→NW 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Weak cold front. High of 88°. Winds NE→SE 15-20 MPH.

As we head into the last 24 hours of summer, we are expecting calm and clear conditions to persist across the South Plains. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s to upper 60s by sunrise on Thursday under a clear sky. Winds will begin to shift to the northwest around sunrise as a weak cold front moves into the South Plains. Sustained speeds around 8-12 MPH are expected.

Fall officially begins at 8:04 PM CDT on Thursday! Mother Nature seems to have missed the memo, though. High temperatures are forecast to peak in the mid 80s to low 90s under a mostly sunny sky. We will start the day off with winds out of the northeast. By the late afternoon and evening hours, winds are expected to shift back to the southeast. Sustained speeds of 15-20 MPH are expected throughout the day, with gusts as high as 30 MPH likely. Thursday night into Friday morning will be a few degrees cooler, as lows fall into the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Temperatures will rebound into the low and mid 90s for Friday and Saturday across eastern New Mexico and western Texas. We will keep a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky around the region, with winds out of the south-southwest around 10-20 MPH. Saturday is a big day in Lubbock as Texas Tech takes on the University of Texas at The Jones AT&T Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 2:30 PM CDT. Temperatures will be in the 90s throughout the game, so be sure you’re staying cool and hydrated. Don’t forget to appropriately apply sunscreen. Morning lows for each day will remain in the upper 50s to low 70s. You will not have to deal with any rain during high school football on Friday, or during the Tech game on Saturday.

Extended Forecast:

On Sunday, another weak cold front will enter into the South Plains. This will drop highs into the 80s across the region, possibly causing a shower or two to develop. 99% of the region will remain dry. Highs will be a little closer to average for the remainder of the forecast period next week, peaking in the upper 70s to upper 80s each day. Winds will be out of the east-northeast on Sunday, before shifting back to the south-southeast Monday through Wednesday. Sustained speeds around 10-20 MPH are expected each day, with gusts as high as 30 MPH. Morning lows will remain above average but feel a little more like fall. Temperatures will settle in the mid 50s to mid 60s by sunrise each morning.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: September 21st, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, September 21st:

Sunrise: 7:35 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:45 PM CDT

Average High: 83°

Record High: 98° (1998)

Average Low: 58°

Record Low: 33° (1983)

Have a terrific Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob

