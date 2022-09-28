LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 57°. Winds S→WNW 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 87°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

Calm and mostly clear conditions are expected across the South Plains through the overnight hours tonight. We will see sustained winds shift from the south to the west-northwest around sunrise. Speeds of 8-12 MPH are expected. Low temperatures will settle in the upper 40s to low 60s by sunrise on Thursday.

A mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky will remain across the KLBK viewing area Thursday through Saturday. Highs stay in the 80s to low 90s, with morning lows continuing to bottom out in the upper 40s to low 60s. Winds will gradually shift from the southwest to the southeast over the three day period, with sustained speeds between 10-20 MPH expected.

Extended Forecast:

Temperatures will steadily trend downward during our extended forecast period. Highs will peak in the mid 70s to upper 80s. The latest forecast data suggests that an upper level trough will position itself across the South Plains through the first half of next week. This will allow a cold front to move through, and help keep temperatures a little closer to average. Rain chances will return to the forecast, with isolated showers looking possible on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Nothing is set in stone just yet, but we should have a better grasp on this next system by the weekend. Morning lows will cool just a tad, too, falling into the 40s to upper 50s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: September 28th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, September 28th:

Sunrise: 7:40 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:36 PM CDT

Average High: 81°

Record High: 98° (1994)

Average Low: 55°

Record Low: 36° (1918)

Have a terrific Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob

