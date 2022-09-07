LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 62°. Winds SE→NW 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 89°. Winds ESE 10-15 MPH.

A clear sky and calm winds will result in cooler temperatures across the region overnight. Sustained winds of 5-10 MPH will be out of the southeast before midnight. Close to sunrise on Thursday, winds will shift to the northwest as lows bottom out in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

Thursday and Friday will be warm with a few clouds around the region. High temperatures will warm into the mid 80s to mid 90s each day under a partly cloudy sky Winds will shift from the east-southeast on Thursday to the southeast on Friday, with sustained speeds around 10-20 MPH expected. Each morning will remain seasonably cool, with lows continuing to fall into the upper 50s to upper 60s.

Saturday is expected to be a busy day across the Hub City as Texas Tech takes on the University of Houston! Kickoff is slated for 3 PM. Highs on Saturday will be a few degrees above their seasonal average, peaking in the mid 80s to mid 90s under an increasingly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southeast around 15-20 MPH during the day. Later in the evening, a cold front will begin to move into the northern South Plains. A few showers and storms will be possible. It looks like we will remain dry in Lubbock through the entirety of the Texas Tech game, but some storms could roll through after sunset. Saturday night through Sunday morning will feature a few showers and storms as low temperatures settle in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Extended Forecast:

High temperatures fall below average on Sunday and Monday as a result of our cold front. Temps will only warm into the mid 70s to upper 80s, with isolated showers remaining possible. We will dry out on Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures begin to warm back to above average levels. Morning lows are expected to remain in the mid 50s to upper 60s next week. Sustained winds will be out of the southeast each day, with speeds averaging around 10-25 MPH.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: September 7th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, September 7th:

Sunrise: 7:25 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:05 PM CDT

Average High: 87°

Record High: 99° (2012)

Average Low: 63°

Record Low: 45° (1918)

Have a tremendous Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob

