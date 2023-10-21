LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Saturday evening weather update for October 21th, 2023.

I hope you are all having a fantastic weekend; it has been a warmer and cloudy day. We reached a high of 90 degrees for this Saturday.

Tonight skies will remain cloudy and our low will bottom out to 61 degrees here in Lubbock.

Tomorrow will warm up to 86 degrees with some more breaks in the clouds for a mostly sunny Sunday. Winds will remain from the south.

Extended Forecast:

Sunday night will cool but still remain in the 60s for most of us around the region. Kicking off the work week, Monday will finally begin to cool. Our high here in Lubbock will be 80 degrees with mostly sunny skies. There will be some evening showers and thunderstorms, giving us a 20% chance of precipitation.

Monday night will drop to 58 degrees with Tuesday warming up to 71. Shower and thunderstorm chances will be very high all across the South Plains. Here in Lubbock we will see around a 60% chance of precipitation. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.

Tuesday night will see a low of 59 degrees and Wednesday will see a bit more sun, but precipitation chances will still linger. We will reach a high of 71 degrees. A 40% chance is expected for now.

Wednesday night will drop to 55 degrees with Thursday warming up to 73 degrees and another 30% chance of precipitation. Winds will be out of the south, southwest at 10-15 mph.

Thursday night will cool to 48 with Friday reaching 65 degrees. Finally, the first day back in the 60s! A 20% chance of precipitation is possible. Winds will shift more eastward at 10-15 mph.

Friday night will see a low of 49 with Saturday reaching a high of 69 with another 20% chance of precipitation. Winds will be back more from the south at 10-15 mph.

-Kathryn